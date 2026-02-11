Budget Session LIVE | Opposition stages walkout in Lok Sabha

Day after the Opposition submitted a notice for removal of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, accusing him of "abuse of office" over refusal to let Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi speak in the House, the Congress leader is expected to address the Parliament at 12 pm on Wednesday.
Sources said Speaker Om Birla will not preside over Lok Sabha proceedings until the matter regarding his removal is decided, citing moral grounds.
The notice for the motion was submitted to Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh by Congress chief whip Suresh Kodikunnil and Mohammad Jawed.
Parliament has seen repeated disruptions since February 2, with Opposition members protesting several issues. These include the Chair’s decision to bar Gandhi from quoting an article that referred to an unpublished memoir by former Army chief MM Naravane on the 2020 India-China border clash.
The Speaker also accused some Congres MPs of plotting an "unforeseen act" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, triggering opposition outrage.
Last week, the Speaker suspended seven Congress MPs and one CPI(M) member, for the remainder of the session, amid continuous protests in the House.