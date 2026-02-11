LIVE

Budget Session LIVE | Opposition stages walkout in Lok Sabha

Sources said Speaker Om Birla will not preside over Lok Sabha proceedings until the matter regarding his removal is decided, citing moral grounds.
A view of the ongoing Lok Sabha session.(Photo | PTI)
Notice for Birla's removal will be listed after start of second phase of Budget session from March 9

Speaker directs secretariat to amend defective notice by oppn to prevent it from being rejected, orders prompt action: LS sources

Om Birla has reportedly directed the Lok Sabha secretariat to get the defective notice amended and take action on it.

"Birla ordered prompt action as per the rules," a functionary said.

Sources said upon receipt of the revised notice, a speedy review will be conducted as per the rules.

Flaws found in notice submitted by opposition MPs to remove Om Birla as Lok Sabha speaker: LS sources

"Flaws" have been found in the notice submitted by opposition MPs to remove the Lok Sabha speaker from office, with Om Birla directing the secretariat to amend the "defective" notice to prevent it from being rejected, Lok Sabha sources said on Wednesday.

As many as 118 opposition MPs had signed the notice submitted to Lok Sabha secretary general Utpal Kumar Singh on Tuesday afternoon.

Later in the day, the opposition withdrew the notice and replaced it with another one correcting the date.

Lok Sabha sources said four instances of wrong date being mentioned were found, which could have led to the notice being dismissed under the rules.

Delhi Police issues notice to Penguin Random House India over ex-Army chief's book

The Delhi Police's Special Cell has issued a notice to Penguin Random House India seeking clarifications over the circulation of the unpublished book of former Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on social media, an official said on Wednesday.

The notice was served as competing claims over the status of the book and the alleged circulation of unauthorised versions intensified, drawing the publisher, the former Army chief and senior political figures into a widening public dispute.

According to police, the Special Cell has formally approached the publishing house through the notice, posing multiple queries and seeking detailed responses.

Opposition members shout slogans, walk out of LS

Opposition members on Wednesday walked out of the Lok Sabha during the Question Hour while shouting slogans.

The members shouted "we want justice" the moment the House took up Question Hour.

P C Mohan, who was chairing the proceedings of the House, continued with the Question Hour despite the din.

Around 11.30 am, the opposition members staged a walkout.

Rahul Gandhi to address Lok Sabha at 12

Question Hour in progress in both Houses

Day after the Opposition submitted a notice for removal of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, accusing him of "abuse of office" over refusal to let Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi speak in the House, the Congress leader is expected to address the Parliament at 12 pm on Wednesday.

The notice for the motion was submitted to Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh by Congress chief whip Suresh Kodikunnil and Mohammad Jawed.

Parliament has seen repeated disruptions since February 2, with Opposition members protesting several issues. These include the Chair’s decision to bar Gandhi from quoting an article that referred to an unpublished memoir by former Army chief MM Naravane on the 2020 India-China border clash.

The Speaker also accused some Congres MPs of plotting an "unforeseen act" against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, triggering opposition outrage.

Last week, the Speaker suspended seven Congress MPs and one CPI(M) member, for the remainder of the session, amid continuous protests in the House.

