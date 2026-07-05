LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026, Day 25: Brazil meet Norway; England face Mexico in blockbuster last-16 clash

When England do battle with Mexico in the World Cup last 16 on Sunday, they will be wary of Julian Quinones, a forward with little international profile who has shown in this tournament he knows the way to goal.

A few weeks ago, England could have been forgiven for ignoring the threat from 29-year-old Quinones, whose entire career was spent at Mexican clubs until he joined Saudi outfit Al-Qadsiah in 2024.

In the 2025-2026 Saudi Pro League season, Quinones was top scorer with 33 goals, one ahead of England's Ivan Toney, who will be on the bench for the keenly-awaited game at the Estadio Azteca.

He announced himself to the wider world by smashing in the opening goal of this World Cup as Mexico dominated South Africa 2-0 at the Azteca in the tournament curtainraiser.

He has since added two more goals, one in the win against the Czech Republic and another against Ecuador, when he was man of the match again.

On Sunday, the left-sided attacker could well be the main threat for Mexico down England's injury-depleted right flank.