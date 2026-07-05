LIVE | FIFA World Cup 2026, Day 25: Brazil meet Norway; England face Mexico in blockbuster last-16 clash

Welcome to TNIE's live coverage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16.
The first day of Round of 16 saw Canada become the first of the co-hosts to exit the World Cup as a clinical Morocco won 3-0 to reach the quarter-finals.
In the other game, France needed a second-half Kylian Mbappe penalty to break down a stubborn Paraguay side, winning a niggly World Cup last-16 clash 1-0 to set up a quarter-final showdown with Morocco.
Day 25 serves up two intriguing Round of 16 clashes, with five-time world champions Brazil taking on Norway before co-hosts Mexico face England in a mouth-watering showdown.
Here are Day 25's fixtures (all times in IST):
Brazil vs Norway — 1:30 am
Mexico vs England — 5:30 am
When England do battle with Mexico in the World Cup last 16 on Sunday, they will be wary of Julian Quinones, a forward with little international profile who has shown in this tournament he knows the way to goal.
A few weeks ago, England could have been forgiven for ignoring the threat from 29-year-old Quinones, whose entire career was spent at Mexican clubs until he joined Saudi outfit Al-Qadsiah in 2024.
In the 2025-2026 Saudi Pro League season, Quinones was top scorer with 33 goals, one ahead of England's Ivan Toney, who will be on the bench for the keenly-awaited game at the Estadio Azteca.
He announced himself to the wider world by smashing in the opening goal of this World Cup as Mexico dominated South Africa 2-0 at the Azteca in the tournament curtainraiser.
He has since added two more goals, one in the win against the Czech Republic and another against Ecuador, when he was man of the match again.
On Sunday, the left-sided attacker could well be the main threat for Mexico down England's injury-depleted right flank.
💛 B R A S I L 💚— brasil (@CBF_Futebol) July 4, 2026
Tic-tac… Tá chegando a hora das oitavas de final da Copa do Mundo de 2026. #BateNoPeito
📸 Rafael Ribeiro e Sam Robles/CBF pic.twitter.com/aANBGERxGU
Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti said his defenders need no guidance on how to contain Erling Haaland ahead of Sunday's World Cup last-16 tie with Norway.
Haaland is in the running for the Golden Boot after scoring five goals in three appearances at the tournament and now faces a familiar opponent in Brazil's Gabriel Magalhaes.
The Manchester City striker and Arsenal centre-back will resume their Premier League rivalry in New Jersey, with a place in the World Cup quarter-finals on the line.
Brazil's other central defender and captain, Marquinhos, has squared off against Haaland in the Champions League.
"Everyone knows how he works. I have nothing to explain to my defenders how to play against him. They've obviously played against him several times," said Ancelotti.
"I don't think that there's such a thing as an anti-Haaland plan. I don't need to tell my players how to defend."
England’s last memory of a competitive match at Estadio Azteca is not a pleasant one.
On June 22, 1986, during the quarterfinals of the World Cup, Argentina defeated England 2-1 en route to lifting the trophy.
That match remains etched in the memory of soccer fans worldwide, defined by the late Diego Maradona scoring two of the most famous — and contrasting — goals in the history of the sport: the Hand of God and the Goal of the Century.
In the first one, Maradona punched a loose ball past an advancing Peter Shilton with his left hand. Minutes later, the Argentina great controlled the ball in his own half and danced past half the England team to score what some consider to be the greatest World Cup goal in history.
“Everyone remembers that match; they are iconic goals — well, there were two iconic goals in this stadium,” England coach Thomas Tuchel said Saturday, a day before England was to meet Mexico in the Round of 16.
La unión de este grupo sigue creciendo previo a enfrentar a Inglaterra. 🤝— Selección Nacional (@miseleccionmx) July 4, 2026
¡Todo listo para mañana! 💪 Nos vemos en casa. 🏟️#SomosMéxico pic.twitter.com/WsIcuZtzfw
England's encounter with Mexico has been one of the most anticipated matches of the tournament, with the Three Lions returning to the Azteca 40 years after their iconic 'Hand of God' game against Argentina at the 1986 World Cup.
Thomas Tuchel's side have stumbled into the last 16, needing a late double from captain Harry Kane to secure a 2-1 victory over the Democratic Republic of Congo to advance to Sunday's game.
England entered the World Cup with dreams of ending the country's 60-year wait for a major title.
England will also need to overcome the challenge of altitude, with the Azteca sitting some 2,240 metres (7,350 feet) above sea level.
"The altitude will be, of course, a big disadvantage because we cannot physically adapt to it in four days. It's just impossible," England boss Tuchel said before the team's departure for Mexico City.
After visiting the Azteca on Saturday, Tuchel said at his pre-match press conference: "It just catches you straight away once you get in here and see the excitement and see the emotions.
"I felt straight away that this will be a proper World Cup match for tomorrow.
"We knew it before. We are in an iconic place, an iconic stadium," Tuchel added.
Los últimos Seleccionados en avanzar a unos Cuartos de Final se volvieron a reunir para recordar aquel histórico momento. 🤩— Selección Nacional (@miseleccionmx) July 5, 2026
Hoy, como hace 40 años, volvemos a jugar Octavos en casa, con el apoyo de los nuestros. 💚🤍❤️ Hoy, como hace 40 años, todos #SomosMéxico 🇲🇽
La historia… pic.twitter.com/s5O1y3fKRB