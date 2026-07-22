Parliament Monsoon Session Day 3 LIVE | Both Houses adjourned till noon; Opposition holds protest in Parliament premises

Congress MP KC Venugopal on Wednesday moved an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha demanding that the Union Education Minister be called upon to make a suo motu statement explaining the paper leak incidents in his tenure.
Congress General Secretary demanded that Dharmendra Pradhan must take moral and constitutional responsibility and tender his resignation.
"The Government must discuss the NEET and CBSE Issue, examination-related suicides and the crisis in the education sector. Withdrawal of all cases against the students and youth who were peacefully protesting yesterday," he wrote.