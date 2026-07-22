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Parliament Monsoon Session Day 3 LIVE | Both Houses adjourned till noon; Opposition holds protest in Parliament premises

Congress MPs arrived in Parliament wearing black clothes, as the Opposition plans to observe a 'black day' to protest against the police action on leaders and students.
Opposition MPs wear black to parliament, stage protest against 'police brutality' on student protestors.
Opposition MPs wear black to parliament, stage protest against 'police brutality' on student protestors.(Photo | ANI)
TNIE online desk
Summary

The third day of Parliament's Monsoon Session is set for another stormy day, with the Opposition expected to intensify its protests over the police action against Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders, who were detained after staging a sit-in outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence demanding his resignation. The protests come a day after thousands of students marched through the national capital.

Parliament remained paralysed for the second consecutive day on Tuesday as relentless Opposition protests over the alleged NEET paper leak and the police action against protesting students forced repeated adjournments in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

TMC seeks urgent Rajya Sabha discussion on Delhi Police action against student protestors

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Nadimul Haque on Wednesday moved a Rule 267 notice seeking suspension of the day's business in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the alleged police action against student protesters during the July 20 demonstration in the national capital, sources said.

According to sources, Haque sought an urgent discussion on the "Delhi Police atrocities against peacefully protesting students on July 20", contending that the matter was of urgent public importance and warranted suspension of the listed business of the House.

Chairman Radhakrishnan adjourns Rajya Sabha till 12.00 pm

During the initial proceedings in the Upper House, Opposition MPs attempted to press for a discussion on their demands, but the Chairman asked them to wait for their turn.

After taking up papers to be laid on the table, Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge raised the issue of the police crackdown and baton charge on students, prompting the Chairman to adjourn the House till 12 pm.

Rajya Sabha proceedings begin

Lok Sabha adjourned till 12.00 pm

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourned the session, minutes after the House convened for the day.

The Speaker said the House is ready to discuss any issue raised by the Opposition, but only after the Question Hour. However, as the Opposition continued their protest, Birla adjourned the session till 12.00 pm.

Congress MPs arrive in Parliament in black clothes

Congress MPs arrived in Parliament wearing black clothes, as the Opposition plans to observe a 'black day' to protest against the police action on leaders and students. MPs from the Congress, the Samajwadi Party and the TMC were seen in the protests.

The "Black Day" demonstration serves as a unified front against the government's handling of recent student agitations and the prevailing unrest over the national education system.

Speaking on the protest, Congress MP K Suresh stated that the decision to wear black attire was a direct response to the "brutal" police action taken against the Leader of Opposition (LoP) and other Members of Parliament during Tuesday's demonstrations. He emphasised that the protest at Makar Dwar was a mark of dissent against the high-handedness of the security forces.

Congress lists four demands, seeks resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, Amit Shah

Ahead of the Parliament session, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pawan Khera listed four demands of the party, including the resignations of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Khera also demanded that all cases filed against the protesting students be withdrawn immediately.

KC Venugopal moves adjournment motion seeking Pradhan's statement on paper leaks

Congress MP KC Venugopal on Wednesday moved an adjournment motion in Lok Sabha demanding that the Union Education Minister be called upon to make a suo motu statement explaining the paper leak incidents in his tenure.

Congress General Secretary demanded that Dharmendra Pradhan must take moral and constitutional responsibility and tender his resignation.

"The Government must discuss the NEET and CBSE Issue, examination-related suicides and the crisis in the education sector. Withdrawal of all cases against the students and youth who were peacefully protesting yesterday," he wrote.

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Parliament Monsoon Session
Monsoon Session 2026