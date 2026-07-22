KC Venugopal moves adjournment motion in Lok Sabha, seeks Dharmendra Pradhan’s statement on paper leaks

Amid ongoing student protests, Congress MP KC Venugopal on Wednesday moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha, urging the House to call upon Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to make a suo motu statement addressing the alleged paper leak incidents that occurred during his tenure.

Venugopal, who is also the Congress General Secretary, demanded that Pradhan take “moral and constitutional responsibility” for the examination-related controversies and resign from his post.

“The government must discuss the NEET and CBSE issues, examination-related suicides, and the wider crisis in the education sector. All cases filed against students and youth who were peacefully protesting must be withdrawn,” Venugopal said.

He alleged that despite the seriousness of the paper leak cases, no significant arrests or criminal action had been taken against those responsible, including individuals, coaching syndicates, or officials.

“Despite the scale of this fraud, not a single meaningful arrest or criminal action has been taken against the responsible individuals, coaching syndicates, or officials,” he said, adding that the Education Minister had continued to remain in office despite repeated failures in the examination system.

Venugopal further argued that retaining the minister without fixing accountability violated the basic principle of ministerial responsibility.

Meanwhile, CJP National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka on Wednesday warned the Centre that protests over the alleged NEET paper leak would intensify if the government failed to address the demands of the students. He said the events of July 20 were “just a trailer” and claimed that “millions more” would come to Delhi in the days ahead.

(With inputs from ANI)