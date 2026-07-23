Parliament Monsoon Session Day 4 LIVE | Both houses adjourned till 2 pm over standoff on NEET paper leak discussion

The Lok Sabha is set to witness a significant legislative debate today as the government moves the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, for consideration and passing.
The Bill, to be moved by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, seeks to amend the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Act, 1956. It will be taken up along with a statutory resolution moved by Opposition MPs Sougata Ray, NK Premachandran and Adv. Dean Kuriakose disapproving the ordinance promulgated on May 16.
The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) is also scheduled to present a series of critical reports today.
Committee members KC Venugopal and Dharmendra Yadav will present the 48th report concerning the delay in the production of the electronically upgraded 155mm/45 Calibre Gun System 'DHANUSH'.
Additional reports from the PAC will cover the management of defence offsets and a significant loss of over 62 crore rupees incurred due to the replacement of defective ammunition supplied to the Army by the Ordnance Factory in Badmal.