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Parliament Monsoon Session Day 4 LIVE | Both houses adjourned till 2 pm over standoff on NEET paper leak discussion

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said there was consensus to discuss the alleged NEET paper leak, but accused the Congress of "putting conditions" on the debate.
Parliament convened for another stormy day on Thursday as the Opposition continued to press for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and a discussion on the NEET paper leak.
Parliament convened for another stormy day on Thursday as the Opposition continued to press for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and a discussion on the NEET paper leak.(Screengrab | Sansad TV)
TNIE online desk
Summary

Parliament convened for another stormy day on Thursday as the Opposition continued to press for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and a discussion on the NEET paper leak and the police crackdown on protesters during Monday's 'Sansad Chalo' march.

Both Houses witnessed repeated disruptions on Wednesday over the NEET paper leak and police action against protesters at Jantar Mantar and nearby areas, forcing multiple adjournments.

The Centre maintained that it was willing to hold a detailed discussion on the NEET issue, with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju saying the government was ready for a debate and that the Speaker would decide the rule, timing and duration after consulting floor leaders.

With the Opposition expected to renew its protests and the government pushing ahead with key legislations, Thursday's proceedings are likely to see another confrontation in both Houses.

Lok Sabha proceedings resume amid Opposition sloganeering

Chairperson Dileep Saikia appealed to members to maintain decorum and permit the discussion to proceed at an "appropriate time" without preconditions.

Rajya Sabha witness Opposition uproar over Pradhan's resignation, paper leak

Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said there was consensus among the government and political parties on holding a discussion on the alleged NEET paper leak, but accused the Congress of "putting conditions" on the debate.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said Dharmendra Pradhan has to resign first before any discussion on the issue can take place.

Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm amid Opposition uproar

Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House amid continuous uproar by the Opposition after urging members to allow proceedings to continue and discuss the issue within the rules of the House.

Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha begin proceedings for the day

MPs from both NDA, INDIA bloc protest at Makar Dwar inside Parliament premises

Several Opposition members staged a protest near the Makar Dwar on the Parliament premises on Thursday, ANI reported. The leaders reiterated their demand for the dismissal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan amid nationwide protests over exam paper leaks.

Meanwhile, parliamentarians from the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) held a counter-protest against TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, who was suspended from the House after making objectionable remarks against two women MPs.

The developments come after Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued his first response to the ongoing agitation, emphasising the importance of the youth's future and announcing that fast-track courts will be set up to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks.

Opposition MPs move notices in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha over NEET paper leak, other issues

CPI MP Sandosh Kumar P and Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain submitted notices to the Secretary-General of Rajya Sabha, calling for an immediate discussion on alleged paper leaks and demanding accountability from the Union government.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh gave a Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha to discuss the NEET-UG question paper leak, the systemic failure of the public examination system, police action against peaceful protesters, and the deteriorating health of activist Sonam Wangchuk.

DMK MP Tiruchi Siva submitted a notice in the Rajya Sabha, seeking the suspension of the day's proceedings to discuss the NEET paper leak controversy and ongoing nationwide student protests.

Congress MP Hibi Eden moved an Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the breach of parliamentary rights and immunities of LoP Rahul Gandhi and women MPs from the Congress Party.

Opposition floor leaders meet in Mallikarjun Kharge's chamber to chalk out strategy

Lok Sabha to discuss SC Judges Bill; PAC to table reports on 'DHANUSH' gun delays, defence offsets

The Lok Sabha is set to witness a significant legislative debate today as the government moves the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, for consideration and passing.

The Bill, to be moved by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, seeks to amend the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Act, 1956. It will be taken up along with a statutory resolution moved by Opposition MPs Sougata Ray, NK Premachandran and Adv. Dean Kuriakose disapproving the ordinance promulgated on May 16.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) is also scheduled to present a series of critical reports today.

Committee members KC Venugopal and Dharmendra Yadav will present the 48th report concerning the delay in the production of the electronically upgraded 155mm/45 Calibre Gun System 'DHANUSH'.

Additional reports from the PAC will cover the management of defence offsets and a significant loss of over 62 crore rupees incurred due to the replacement of defective ammunition supplied to the Army by the Ordnance Factory in Badmal.

Parliament Monsoon Session
Monsoon Session 2026