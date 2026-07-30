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Parliament Monsoon Session Day 8 LIVE | Both Houses adjourned till 2 pm; LS to take up SC Judges Bill today

Opposition MPs began a protest in Parliament complex over the alleged police action against student protesters and the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
Parliament building.
Parliament building.Photo | X
TNIE online desk
Summary

The Rajya Sabha is set to take up the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, on Thursday, a day after the legislation was passed in the Lok Sabha following a marathon debate dominated by allegations of paper leaks, student protests and sharp exchanges between the Treasury and Opposition benches. Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha is scheduled to take up the Supreme Court Judges Bill.

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm.

Opposition walks out of RS over demand for Shah's statement on student protest crackdown

Opposition parties led by the Congress walked out of the Rajya Sabha on Thursday after their demand for Home Minister Amit Shah to make a statement on allegations that police used brutal force against students protesting the alleged leak of the medical entrance examination NEET was declined.

Soon after listed papers were laid on the table of the House, opposition members raised slogans demanding that Shah come to the House and explain the police action on July 20.

The opposition parties then staged a walkout after their demand was not met.

Following the walkout, Leader of the House and Union Minister J P Nadda said the opposition's conduct since the start of the Monsoon Session on July 20 had been negative.

"They have been disrupting the House and not allowing it to function," he said. "Opposition is issue-less and they keep changing the goal posts." He said the government was ready for discussion on all issues and noted that a bill to prevent paper leaks was listed for discussion.

"They keep changing the goal posts," he said. Nadda condemned the opposition's conduct as irresponsible.

The House continued with the listed business after the opposition walkout.

Opposition MPs protest in Parliament over Police action on student protesters

Opposition MPs on Thursday began a protest at Makar Dwar in the Parliament complex over the alleged police action against student protesters and the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

MPs from several INDIA bloc parties gathered at Makar Dwar, holding placards questioning who gave the orders for the alleged police action against student protesters at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on July 20.

The MPs also raised slogans demanding accountability from the Centre over the alleged use of force against students and the alleged financial irregularities in donations made to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.

READ FULL STORY HERE.

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday, minutes after the House convened, amid slogan-shouting by the Opposition over various issues.

Speaker Om Birla urged the members to let the Question Hour continue, but faced with an unbudging Opposition, he adjourned the House till 2 pm.

Parliament Monsoon Session

Key Events

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm.

Opposition walks out of RS over demand for Shah's statement on student protest crackdown

Opposition MPs protest in Parliament over Police action on student protesters

Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm