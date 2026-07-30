Parliament Monsoon Session Day 8 LIVE | Both Houses adjourned till 2 pm; LS to take up SC Judges Bill today

Opposition parties led by the Congress walked out of the Rajya Sabha on Thursday after their demand for Home Minister Amit Shah to make a statement on allegations that police used brutal force against students protesting the alleged leak of the medical entrance examination NEET was declined.

Soon after listed papers were laid on the table of the House, opposition members raised slogans demanding that Shah come to the House and explain the police action on July 20.

The opposition parties then staged a walkout after their demand was not met.

Following the walkout, Leader of the House and Union Minister J P Nadda said the opposition's conduct since the start of the Monsoon Session on July 20 had been negative.

"They have been disrupting the House and not allowing it to function," he said. "Opposition is issue-less and they keep changing the goal posts." He said the government was ready for discussion on all issues and noted that a bill to prevent paper leaks was listed for discussion.

"They keep changing the goal posts," he said. Nadda condemned the opposition's conduct as irresponsible.

The House continued with the listed business after the opposition walkout.