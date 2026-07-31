Parliament Monsoon Session Day 10 LIVE | Both houses adjourned till Monday amid Opposition sloganeering

Parliament resumes on Day 10 of the Monsoon Session, with the Lok Sabha set to take up the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, for consideration and passage. The Rajya Sabha is scheduled to discuss the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, cleared Parliament on Thursday after being passed by the Rajya Sabha. The INDIA bloc staged a walkout before Minister Jitendra Singh's reply to the debate, while the DMK stayed back and moved amendments that were defeated.

A political showdown is expected to continue after BJP MP Anurag Thakur moved a breach of privilege notice against Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi over his remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Rahul, meanwhile, has intensified his attack on the Centre over the Gen Z protests, alleging that the government is trying to silence young people through FIRs and social media takedowns.

Separately, NDA leaders have welcomed the anti-paper leak law, while Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge questioned whether it would bring meaningful reforms to the examination system. Vice-chancellors and senior academicians have also sought an apology from Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi over her "gaumutra expert" remark targeting IIT Madras Director Prof V. Kamakoti.