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Parliament Monsoon Session Day 10 LIVE | Both houses adjourned till Monday amid Opposition sloganeering

Rajya Sabha scheduled to take up the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026
Opposition MPs stage a protest in Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, July 31, 2026.
Opposition MPs stage a protest in Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, July 31, 2026. PTI
TNIE online desk
Summary

Parliament resumes on Day 10 of the Monsoon Session, with the Lok Sabha set to take up the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026, for consideration and passage. The Rajya Sabha is scheduled to discuss the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, cleared Parliament on Thursday after being passed by the Rajya Sabha. The INDIA bloc staged a walkout before Minister Jitendra Singh's reply to the debate, while the DMK stayed back and moved amendments that were defeated.

A political showdown is expected to continue after BJP MP Anurag Thakur moved a breach of privilege notice against Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi over his remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Rahul, meanwhile, has intensified his attack on the Centre over the Gen Z protests, alleging that the government is trying to silence young people through FIRs and social media takedowns.

Separately, NDA leaders have welcomed the anti-paper leak law, while Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge questioned whether it would bring meaningful reforms to the examination system. Vice-chancellors and senior academicians have also sought an apology from Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi over her "gaumutra expert" remark targeting IIT Madras Director Prof V. Kamakoti.

Congress MP KC Venugopal moves privilege motion against Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Opposition MPs stage symbolic 'theft' protest over Ram Temple donations

Independent MP Pappu Yadav and other Opposition leaders staged a symbolic protest at Parliament's Makar Dwar on Friday, enacting an alleged "theft" of donations collected for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Saffron-clad Pappu Yadav sat with donation boxes placed near the Parliament entrance, while MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, put money into the boxes as part of the skit. Yadav then slipped the money into his pockets to depict the Opposition's allegations.

Lok Sabha adjourned till Monday

Lok Sabha takes up voice vote on discussions on key Bills

MP Dilip Saikia takes voice vote on discussions on the Joint Committee’s report on the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, and the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill.

Lok Sabha proceedings resume

The Lok Sabha proceedings begin with BJP MP Dilip Saikia in the Chair as Opposition members continue raising slogans demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Rajya Sabha adjourned till August 3 amid Opposition protests

Amid continued sloganeering by Opposition members, proceedings in the Rajya Sabha were cut short on Friday. The House was adjourned till August 3 and will reconvene at 11 am.

Rajya Sabha Chair rejects Kharge's Rule 267 notice; Opposition protests continue

Rajya Sabha Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan rejected Congress president and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge's Rule 267 notice, saying such notices would not be allowed. Opposition members continued sloganeering in the House.

RS Chairman pulls up Derek O'Brien over House disruption

Rajya Sabha Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan reprimanded TMC MP Derek O'Brien over disruptions in the House, urging him to take his seat and allow proceedings to continue as Opposition members kept raising slogans.

Priyanka Gandhi, Opposition MPs protest against Amit Shah at the Makar Dwar

Opposition MPs, including Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, staged a protest at Makar Dwar in Parliament against Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the alleged police action against CJP protesters on July 20.

Lok Sabha adjourned till noon amid Opposition protests

Speaker Om Birla adjourned the Lok Sabha till 12 noon on Friday as sloganeering and protests by Opposition members disrupted proceedings.

Rahul Gandhi accuses Modi, Shah of intimidating Gen Z with FIRs, says they are ‘India’s past’

Opposition MPs stage a protest in Lok Sabha during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Friday, July 31, 2026.
Rahul Gandhi accuses Modi, Shah of intimidating Gen Z with FIRs, says they are ‘India’s past’
Parliament Monsoon Session

Key Events

Rajya Sabha adjourned till August 3 amid Opposition protests

Priyanka Gandhi, Opposition MPs protest against Amit Shah at the Makar Dwar

Lok Sabha adjourned till noon amid Opposition protests

Rahul Gandhi accuses Modi, Shah of intimidating Gen Z with FIRs, says they are ‘India’s past’