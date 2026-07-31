Rahul Gandhi accuses Modi, Shah of intimidating Gen Z with FIRs, says they are ‘India’s past’

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah of attempting to silence Gen Z, saying the two leaders represent “India’s past” and should be careful of how they treat the country’s future.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha alleged that the government was behind the filing of FIRs against student protesters and the removal of their social media accounts.

“PM Modi and Amit Shah – you cannot threaten Gen Z into silence. First you broke their bones. Now you are filing FIRs and taking down their accounts,” Gandhi said in a post on X.

“You are India’s past. Be careful about how you treat India’s future,” the former Congress president added.