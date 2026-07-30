Parliament clears tougher anti-paper leak bill amid Opposition walkout.

NEW DELHI: After more than seven hours of debate marked by continuous Opposition protests and repeated confrontations with Treasury Bench members, the Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 by a voice vote amid an Opposition walkout. The Lok Sabha had approved the legislation a day earlier.
The amendment seeks to strengthen the legal framework against examination malpractices by prescribing stricter punishment for those involved in paper leaks and other unfair means. Under the amended law, those found guilty will face imprisonment ranging from five to ten years and fines of up to Rs 50 lakh, while organised offences will attract a minimum seven-year jail term and penalties of up to Rs 10 crore.
The Bill also empowers state governments and Union Territory administrations to designate Courts of Session as special fast-track courts to try offences under the law. It mandates day-to-day hearings and completion of trials within three months of the filing of the charge sheet. In addition, the Centre has been authorised to constitute a special task force to investigate offences whenever required.
Although the legislation was aimed at strengthening measures against paper leaks, the proceedings were dominated by Opposition protests demanding that Home Minister Amit Shah appear in the House to respond to allegations of police firing and action against students during recent demonstrations.
The debate continued amid repeated disruptions and sloganeering throughout the day. Some Opposition members eventually walked out when Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh rose to deliver his concluding reply before the Bill was passed by a voice vote.
Moving the Bill for consideration, Dr Singh described it as a major step towards ensuring transparency, fairness and integrity in India's examination system. He said the amendment would further strengthen the legal framework to curb examination malpractices and protect the interests of students and young people.
Taking a swipe at the Congress, the Minister alleged that successive Congress-led governments had delayed the establishment of a national testing agency for more than three decades, whereas the present government had worked to make the examination system "anti-leak proof". He said the amendment was a natural extension of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, together constituting India's first comprehensive legislative framework against unfair practices in public examinations.
Reiterating the government's "zero tolerance" policy towards paper leaks, Dr Singh said no one would be allowed to jeopardise the future of the country's youth. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had made it clear that students' futures could not be compromised and that the government remained open to constructive suggestions. The Minister also cited several paper leak incidents during previous governments, including the UPA, while criticising the Opposition.
The House witnessed further disorder when Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge began his speech. Linking the Bill to recent nationwide student protests, he alleged that the amendment had been introduced only after sustained pressure from Rahul Gandhi's campaign and the Opposition's demand for the resignation of former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. He also claimed that the government had delayed bringing anti-paper leak legislation in 2024 for political reasons.
Kharge alleged that police firing, baton charges and the use of tear gas against protesting students had taken place on the instructions of Home Minister Amit Shah. He questioned Shah's silence and demanded that he appear before the House to identify who had ordered the alleged police action, failing which he should resign. Referring to Pradhan's resignation, Kharge remarked that the former minister had been welcomed "as if he had won the Kargil war", despite the controversy over examination leaks.
His remarks triggered sharp protests from Treasury Bench members, prompting repeated interventions by Chairman CP Radhakrishnan to restore order. Further disruptions followed after Kharge referred to the Manusmriti while criticising the government's policies. Leader of the House JP Nadda and BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi strongly objected, with Nadda asking Kharge to authenticate his claims, arguing that his remarks were factually incorrect and capable of creating social discord.
Continuing his criticism, Kharge argued that stricter punishments, higher fines and fast-track courts alone would not eliminate paper leaks. He maintained that comprehensive reforms in examination institutions and accountability mechanisms were essential. He claimed that question papers for 152 state and central examinations had leaked over the past decade and alleged that those responsible had largely escaped punishment. He further claimed that repeated examination failures had caused severe mental distress among students and said nationwide youth protests had forced the government to act.
Kharge also alleged that the principal accused in the 2024 NEET paper leak case had been given a clean chit. He demanded a time-bound annual examination calendar, the filling of vacancies across government departments, and the presentation of a comprehensive National Youth Employment Strategy before Parliament. He also accused the government of appointing RSS-affiliated individuals to senior university positions and alleged that its education policies reflected the thinking of the Manusmriti.
Responding to the Opposition, JP Nadda accused it of adopting a consistently negative approach during the Monsoon Session and attempting to disrupt Parliament instead of participating in meaningful debate. He maintained that the government was prepared to discuss every issue, even as sharp exchanges and intermittent disruptions continued until the Bill was finally passed.