Parliament clears tougher anti-paper leak bill amid Opposition walkout.

NEW DELHI: After more than seven hours of debate marked by continuous Opposition protests and repeated confrontations with Treasury Bench members, the Rajya Sabha on Thursday passed the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 by a voice vote amid an Opposition walkout. The Lok Sabha had approved the legislation a day earlier.

The amendment seeks to strengthen the legal framework against examination malpractices by prescribing stricter punishment for those involved in paper leaks and other unfair means. Under the amended law, those found guilty will face imprisonment ranging from five to ten years and fines of up to Rs 50 lakh, while organised offences will attract a minimum seven-year jail term and penalties of up to Rs 10 crore.

The Bill also empowers state governments and Union Territory administrations to designate Courts of Session as special fast-track courts to try offences under the law. It mandates day-to-day hearings and completion of trials within three months of the filing of the charge sheet. In addition, the Centre has been authorised to constitute a special task force to investigate offences whenever required.

Although the legislation was aimed at strengthening measures against paper leaks, the proceedings were dominated by Opposition protests demanding that Home Minister Amit Shah appear in the House to respond to allegations of police firing and action against students during recent demonstrations.

The debate continued amid repeated disruptions and sloganeering throughout the day. Some Opposition members eventually walked out when Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh rose to deliver his concluding reply before the Bill was passed by a voice vote.