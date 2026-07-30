RS debate: Kharge says anti-paper leak Bill meant to 'pacify' youth, slams Modi, Shah's absence

Kharge's remarks came after Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh introduced the Bill in the Rajya Sabha for discussion, a day after it was passed by the Lok Sabha.

The Congress president said the government has not explained how it would conduct examinations that could prevent paper leaks. He added that provisions for higher fines, stricter punishment, and fast-track courts would not make any difference in cases of paper leaks.

What would make a difference, Kharge argued, is how the government conducts these examinations.

He added that unless institutions and the examination system are reformed and accountability is fixed, paper leaks will continue to occur, and "we will be discussing the same thing here again".

"Paper leaks hurt innocent students and their parents," Kharge said.

He asserted that Rahul Gandhi had raised the issue of paper leaks during his Bharat Jodo Yatra and that the Opposition had also demanded a stringent law in 2024, when the bill was first passed.

However, he alleged that the government enacted the law in haste for political reasons. "Now, within two years, you have to amend it. But it is still incomplete," Kharge said.