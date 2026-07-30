PM Modi posts another selfie video, praises passage of anti-paper leak Bill in Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that, as promised, a strong anti-paper leak Bill has been passed by both Houses of Parliament.

Modi said paper leaks had threatened the future of children for several years, making comprehensive reforms to the education system necessary to effectively tackle the menace.

"And once again, those paper mafias and gangs involved in paper leaks — the gangs that play with the future of the country’s children — they will not be spared", he reiterated.

He further said " We also need such strict laws. We brought a bill in Parliament, and as I had promised you, in the last two days, both Houses of Parliament with the approval of the maximum number of MPs, discussed it in detail. And today, both Houses have passed this bill with strict provisions".

The Prime Minister said that an important step had now been taken towards creating a trustworthy and world-level examination system, adding that the work would continue in the future.

Concluding his message, he called upon the people to support the effort, saying, "With the belief that we will not allow such situations to continue for long, friends, come, let us all join hands and work shoulder to shoulder to fulfil the dream of a Viksit Bharat — a Developed India", he called upon the people.

The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 was passed in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday by a voice vote amid an Opposition walkout. The Lok Sabha had approved the legislation a day earlier.

The amendment seeks to strengthen the legal framework against examination malpractices by prescribing stricter punishment for those involved in paper leaks and other unfair means. Under the amended law, those found guilty will face imprisonment ranging from five to ten years and fines of up to Rs 50 lakh, while organised offences will attract a minimum seven-year jail term and penalties of up to Rs 10 crore.