West Asia war: Saudi Arabia says it ‘reserves right to take military action’ as Trump warns Iran of ‘massive' retaliation

The war in West Asia unravels for a third week as the United States and Israel traded fire with Iran, with attacks continuing on military, diplomatic and strategic infrastructure.

The conflict, triggered by the February 28 US-Israeli strikes on Iran, has spread across the region, roiling energy markets and pushing up oil prices as the Islamic Republic imposed a blockade on the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Meanwhile, Israel has intensified attacks on Lebanon, launching a ground invasion targeting Iran-backed Hezbollah.

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UAE shuts down the Habshan gas facilities in Abu Dhabi after an Iranian attack, while Saudi Arabia said two of its refineries were also attacked. Riyadh says “the little trust that remained in Iran has been completely shattered”

Trump says the US will retaliate if Iran attacks Qatar again: President Donald Trump pledged that Israel would make no more attacks on Iran’s major South Pars gas field, but if Iran attacked Qatar again, the U.S. would retaliate and “massively blow up the entirety” of the field.

The developments came after Israel attacked Iran’s navy in northern Bandar Anzali and the South Pars gasfield, with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warning of “uncontrollable consequences” that could “engulf the entire world”.

UAE, Qatar condemn strikes on gas field: In a rare rebuke, the United Arab Emirates called US-Israeli strikes on Iran’s South Pars gas field a “dangerous escalation”, while Qatar termed it a “direct threat to its national security.”

Iran nuclear plant hit: The UN nuclear watchdog said Iran reported a strike on its only operational nuclear power plant, but added there was no damage.

Mojtaba vows revenge over Larijani killing: Iran’s new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei said those behind the killing of security chief Ali Larijani in an Israeli strike “will have to pay for it.”