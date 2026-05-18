LIVE | Kerala swearing-in ceremony : V D Satheesan takes oath as Kerala CM followed by Kunhalikutty as minister

Congress leader V.D. Satheesan will be sworn in as Chief Minister of Kerala at shortly on at Central Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, heading the new UDF government.

Along with him, the full UDF Cabinet will also take oath. Congress will have 11 ministers, including Ramesh Chennithala, Sunny Joseph, K. Muraleedharan, A.P. Anil Kumar, P.C. Vishnunadh, T. Siddique, Bindu Krishna, K.A. Thulasi, Roji M. John, M. Liju and O.J. Janeesh.

IUML will have five ministers — P.K. Kunhalikutty, N. Shamsudeen, K.M. Shaji, P.K. Basheer and V.E. Abdul Gafoor — while Mons Joseph, Shibu Baby John, Anoop Jacob and C.P. John will represent other UDF allies.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi along with Priyanka are attending the ceremony, with the Governor administering the oath.