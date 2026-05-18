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LIVE | Kerala swearing-in ceremony : V D Satheesan takes oath as Kerala CM followed by Kunhalikutty as minister

Full UDF Cabinet led by VD Satheesan to be sworn in shortly in Thiruvananthapuram, with Congress, IUML and alliance partners taking oath in presence of national leaders.
LIVE | Kerala swearing-in ceremony : V D Satheesan takes oath as Kerala CM followed by Kunhalikutty as minister
TNIE online desk

Kerala oath ceremony updates

Summary

Congress leader V.D. Satheesan will be sworn in as Chief Minister of Kerala at shortly on at Central Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, heading the new UDF government.

Along with him, the full UDF Cabinet will also take oath. Congress will have 11 ministers, including Ramesh Chennithala, Sunny Joseph, K. Muraleedharan, A.P. Anil Kumar, P.C. Vishnunadh, T. Siddique, Bindu Krishna, K.A. Thulasi, Roji M. John, M. Liju and O.J. Janeesh.

IUML will have five ministers — P.K. Kunhalikutty, N. Shamsudeen, K.M. Shaji, P.K. Basheer and V.E. Abdul Gafoor — while Mons Joseph, Shibu Baby John, Anoop Jacob and C.P. John will represent other UDF allies.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi along with Priyanka are attending the ceremony, with the Governor administering the oath.

Kerala Congress (Joseph) MLA Mons Joseph takes oath as minister

K Muraleedharan takes oath

KPCC president Sunny Joseph takes oath

Ramesh Chennithala takes oath

Ramesh Chennithala was sworn in as the third member of the Cabinet.

Rahul Gandhi greets Ramesh Chennithala with a hug.

Chennithala was among the top contenders for the post of the CM, before the party announced Mr. Satheesan as its pick.

PK Kunhalikutty takes oath

Indian Union Muslim League leader PK Kunhalikutty, who won with a record majority, was sworn in as the second-in-command in the Cabinet. PK Kunhalikutty took oath invoking the names of God and the Creator.

V D Satheesan takes oath as Kerala chief minister

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administers oath to V D Satheesan.

Satheesan has taken oath as the 13th Chief Minister of the State, invoking the name of God.”

Party workers cheer loudly in celebration.

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Pinarayi Vijayan, Rajeev Chandrasekhar among leaders on stage

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam and former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the incoming Leader of Opposition are attending the ceremony.

Ceremony begins with Vande Mataram

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has arrived at the venue.

The ceremony commences with singing of Vande Mataram.

Congress chief ministers, senior leaders arrive for Kerala UDF swearing-in ceremon

everal prominent Congress leaders have arrived from different States to attend the event. They include Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has also reached the venue to take part in the programme.

Sea of white greets UDF as Kerala capital celebrates return of Congress-led government after decade

The Kerala capital turned into a sea of white on Monday as thousands of UDF workers and supporters from across the state gathered for the oath-taking ceremony of the Congress-led government, which returned to power after a decade-long Left rule with a thumping mandate in the Assembly elections.

The central stadium pavilion, set up for the ceremony, was packed to capacity with supporters dressed in white khadi shirts and mundu, waving flags of alliance partners and raising slogans in support of the coalition. The crowd, including families and children, braved the humid weather to witness the historic moment.

Those unable to enter the venue gathered in large numbers outside the stadium, turning the surrounding areas into a festive gathering point. Many supporters said they had waited 10 years for the alliance’s return to power, expressing confidence that it would deliver a strong government. Slogans of “UDF zindabad” and chants in support of the coalition echoed through the venue, accompanied by drumbeats and celebrations.

Party leaders, MLAs-elect and MPs began arriving at the venue from around 8 am.

Tight security arrangements have been put in place across the state capital, with special traffic and parking regulations in effect from 7 am to 4 pm due to the high-profile event and VIP movement.

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Key Events

Kerala oath ceremony updates

Kerala Congress (Joseph) MLA Mons Joseph takes oath as minister

K Muraleedharan takes oath

KPCC president Sunny Joseph takes oath

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