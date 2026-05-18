LIVE | V D Satheesan takes oath as Kerala's 13th Chief Minister along with 20 cabinet ministers

Office arrangements for ministers have been completed at the Secretariat, according to Manorama Online.

The offices of Chief Minister V D Satheesan and P K Kunhalikutty will function on the same floor, located on the third floor of the North Block of the Secretariat. Ramesh Chennithala’s office will be on the second floor of the North Block, and he is returning to his earlier office space that he had used when he previously handled the Home portfolio.