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LIVE | V D Satheesan takes oath as Kerala's 13th Chief Minister along with 20 cabinet ministers

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Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan takes oath of office during the swearing-in ceremony of the state government, in Thiruvananthapuram.
Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan takes oath of office during the swearing-in ceremony of the state government, in Thiruvananthapuram.Photo | EPS | BP Deepu
TNIE online desk

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Ministerial offices finalised at Secretariat

Office arrangements for ministers have been completed at the Secretariat, according to Manorama Online.

The offices of Chief Minister V D Satheesan and P K Kunhalikutty will function on the same floor, located on the third floor of the North Block of the Secretariat. Ramesh Chennithala’s office will be on the second floor of the North Block, and he is returning to his earlier office space that he had used when he previously handled the Home portfolio.

Kerala Cabinet likely to hold first meeting soon

Chief Minister and Cabinet members arrive at Raj Bhavan to participate in Governor’s customary tea reception.

PM Modi congratulates VD Satheesan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt congratulations to V.D. Satheesan on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Kerala. He conveyed his greetings through social media in both Malayalam and English.

Modi also said that the Central government assures full support to the newly formed Kerala government in fulfilling the aspirations of the people.

Who are the new Kerala ministers? Meet the full UDF cabinet

A Congress-led UDF government assumed office in Kerala on Monday, with senior leader VD Satheesan taking oath as the state's 13th chief minister. Along with Satheesan, 20 cabinet ministers also took oath on Monday. Here is a look at VD Satheesan's Cabinet, a healthy mix of young energy and experienced politicians:

READ FULL REPORT HERE

Rahul Gandhi broke through the police cordon and moved towards the supporters. He accepted flowers and then left the venue

The National Song Vande Mataram and the National Anthem Jana Gana Mana are sung to mark the end of the event.

The swearing-in ceremony has concluded. All ministers have taken oath.

O J Janeesh takes oath

Youth Congress Kerala state president O J Janeesh took the oath as minister in the name of God.

K A Thulasi takes oath

K A Thulasi becoming a minister marks a rare instance, as Palakkad MP V K Sreekandan is her husband.

T Siddique takes oath

Siddique's inclusion in the cabinet reflects the attempts by Congress to strengthen its Muslim representation in Malabar beyond the IUML.

IUML's V E Abdul Gafoor takes oath

IUML MLA P K Basheer takes oath

IUML's KM Shaji takes oath as Minister

M. Liju takes oath

Bindu Krishna takes oath

Roji M. John takes oath

Those yet to be sworn in

Those yet to be sworn in as ministers are Roji M. John, Bindu Krishna, M. Liju, T. Siddique, K.M. Shaji, P.K. Basheer, V.E. Abdul Gafoor, K.A. Thulasi, and O.J. Janeesh.

Vijay skips Kerala swearing-in amid security, crowd management concerns: Sources

P C Vishnunadh takes oath

IUML leader N Samsudheen takes oath

N Samsudheen takes oath in the name of God.

AP Anil Kumar takes oath

AP Anil Kumar takes oath as Minister in the name of God

CMP leader C P John takes oath

CMP's CP John solemnly affirms to abide by Constitution, takes oath as Minister.

Anoop Jacob takes oath

RSP leader Shibu Baby John takes oath

RSP leader Shibu Baby John takes oath as Minister in the name of the Constitution.

Kerala Congress (Joseph) MLA Mons Joseph takes oath as minister

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Sunny Joseph  takes oath in the name of god.

K Muraleedharan takes oath

KPCC president Sunny Joseph takes oath

Ramesh Chennithala takes oath

Ramesh Chennithala was sworn in as the third member of the Cabinet.

Rahul Gandhi greets Ramesh Chennithala with a hug.

Chennithala was among the top contenders for the post of the CM, before the party announced Mr. Satheesan as its pick.

PK Kunhalikutty takes oath

Indian Union Muslim League leader PK Kunhalikutty, who won with a record majority, was sworn in as the second-in-command in the Cabinet. PK Kunhalikutty took oath invoking the names of God and the Creator.

V D Satheesan takes oath as Kerala chief minister

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administers oath to V D Satheesan.

Satheesan has taken oath as the 13th Chief Minister of the State, invoking the name of God.”

Party workers cheer loudly in celebration.

Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan takes oath of office during the swearing-in ceremony of the state government, in Thiruvananthapuram.
From 'Vismayam' to 'Daivaniyogam': How VD Satheesan reached Kerala’s top chair

Pinarayi Vijayan, Rajeev Chandrasekhar among leaders on stage

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam and former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the incoming Leader of Opposition are attending the ceremony.

Ceremony begins with Vande Mataram

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has arrived at the venue.

The ceremony commences with singing of Vande Mataram.

Congress chief ministers, senior leaders arrive for Kerala UDF swearing-in ceremon

Several prominent Congress leaders have arrived from different States to attend the event. They include Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has also reached the venue to take part in the programme.

Sea of white greets UDF as Kerala capital celebrates return of Congress-led government after decade

The Kerala capital turned into a sea of white on Monday as thousands of UDF workers and supporters from across the state gathered for the oath-taking ceremony of the Congress-led government, which returned to power after a decade-long Left rule with a thumping mandate in the Assembly elections.

The central stadium pavilion, set up for the ceremony, was packed to capacity with supporters dressed in white khadi shirts and mundu, waving flags of alliance partners and raising slogans in support of the coalition. The crowd, including families and children, braved the humid weather to witness the historic moment.

Those unable to enter the venue gathered in large numbers outside the stadium, turning the surrounding areas into a festive gathering point. Many supporters said they had waited 10 years for the alliance’s return to power, expressing confidence that it would deliver a strong government. Slogans of “UDF zindabad” and chants in support of the coalition echoed through the venue, accompanied by drumbeats and celebrations.

Party leaders, MLAs-elect and MPs began arriving at the venue from around 8 am.

Tight security arrangements have been put in place across the state capital, with special traffic and parking regulations in effect from 7 am to 4 pm due to the high-profile event and VIP movement.

Kerala oath ceremony updates

Summary

Congress leader V.D. Satheesan was sworn in as Chief Minister of Kerala at Central Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, heading the new UDF government.

Along with him, the full UDF Cabinet also took oath. Congress has 11 ministers, including Ramesh Chennithala, Sunny Joseph, K. Muraleedharan, A.P. Anil Kumar, P.C. Vishnunadh, T. Siddique, Bindu Krishna, K.A. Thulasi, Roji M. John, M. Liju and O.J. Janeesh.

IUML's five ministers took oath including veteran P.K. Kunhalikutty, N. Shamsudeen, K.M. Shaji, P.K. Basheer and V.E. Abdul Gafoor — while Mons Joseph, Shibu Baby John, Anoop Jacob and C.P. John representing other UDF allies.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi along with Priyanka attended the ceremony.

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Key Events

WATCH LIVE| Kerala oath ceremony

Kerala Cabinet likely to hold first meeting soon

PM Modi congratulates VD Satheesan

The National Song Vande Mataram and the National Anthem Jana Gana Mana are sung to mark the end of the event.

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