LIVE | V D Satheesan takes oath as Kerala's 13th Chief Minister along with 20 cabinet ministers

Congress leader V.D. Satheesan was sworn in as Chief Minister of Kerala at Central Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, heading the new UDF government.
Along with him, the full UDF Cabinet also took oath. Congress has 11 ministers, including Ramesh Chennithala, Sunny Joseph, K. Muraleedharan, A.P. Anil Kumar, P.C. Vishnunadh, T. Siddique, Bindu Krishna, K.A. Thulasi, Roji M. John, M. Liju and O.J. Janeesh.
IUML's five ministers took oath including veteran P.K. Kunhalikutty, N. Shamsudeen, K.M. Shaji, P.K. Basheer and V.E. Abdul Gafoor — while Mons Joseph, Shibu Baby John, Anoop Jacob and C.P. John representing other UDF allies.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Rahul Gandhi along with Priyanka attended the ceremony.