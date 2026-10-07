LIVE | 'Gyanesh Kumar will have to resign': Rahul, INDIA bloc leaders head to Jantar Mantar for protest against CEC

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the Opposition’s plan on Wednesday was to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar after 300 MPs were allegedly not allowed to meet the Election Commissioners on Tuesday.
“Like I said yesterday, 300 MPs wanted to meet the ECs yesterday, but we were not allowed to meet them. So today, our plan is to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar,” Gandhi said.
“We want to tell the country that Gyanesh Kumar is not a legitimate CEC. These people are desh-drohi. Gyanesh Kumar has to resign,” he added. Gandhi also said there were 45 FIRs against him. “But my aim is for 100 FIRs,” he said. “Every FIR is a medal for me,” he added.