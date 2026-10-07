After having lunch at Sagar Ratna in Janpath, Opposition MPs move towards Jantar Mantar aboard a bus to hold a sit-in protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

LIVE | 'Gyanesh Kumar will have to resign': Rahul, INDIA bloc leaders head to Jantar Mantar for protest against CEC

After the Opposition MPs' meeting called by LoP RS Mallikarjun Kharge on the CEC matter, Congress MPs board a bus together. Congress MP Shafi Parambil says," The protest will continue." In New Delhi on Wednesday. Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS