LIVE | INDIA bloc leaders gather at Kharge's residence for 'public impeachment' of CEC Gyanesh Kumar

The INDIA bloc is hosting a symbolic "public impeachment" proceeding against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar today at 3:30 PM at Kharge's residence,10 Rajaji Marg, New Delhi. Chaired by former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar, the event brings together leaders from over 20 opposition parties alongside jurists and citizens affected by the Special Intensive Revision process, featuring a motion introduced by Mallikarjun Kharge, citizen testimonies, and a concluding address by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

This public assembly serves as the key focal point of the opposition's weekend offensive demanding the CEC's resignation over alleged vote deletions, leading directly into their planned mass rally at Ramlila Maidan.

The event, originally scheduled for Friday, was postponed due to rain in the national capital.

The proceedings come a day before the bloc's November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan under the slogan 'Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao'