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LIVE | INDIA bloc leaders gather at Kharge's residence for 'public impeachment' of CEC Gyanesh Kumar

The 'public impeachment' of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar originally scheduled for Friday, was postponed due to rain in the national capital.
INDIA bloc leaders hold a meeting at the residence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge ahead of the INDIA bloc rally (Nov 1) at Ramlila Maidan, in New Delhi on Thursday.
INDIA bloc leaders hold a meeting at the residence of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge ahead of the INDIA bloc rally (Nov 1) at Ramlila Maidan, in New Delhi on Thursday.Photo | ANI
TNIE online desk
Summary

The INDIA bloc is hosting a symbolic "public impeachment" proceeding against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar today at 3:30 PM at Kharge's residence,10 Rajaji Marg, New Delhi. Chaired by former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar, the event brings together leaders from over 20 opposition parties alongside jurists and citizens affected by the Special Intensive Revision process, featuring a motion introduced by Mallikarjun Kharge, citizen testimonies, and a concluding address by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

This public assembly serves as the key focal point of the opposition's weekend offensive demanding the CEC's resignation over alleged vote deletions, leading directly into their planned mass rally at Ramlila Maidan.

The event, originally scheduled for Friday, was postponed due to rain in the national capital.

The proceedings come a day before the bloc's November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan under the slogan 'Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao'

CPI's D Raja says INDIA bloc rally will send message to PM Modi over 'way country is being ruled'

CPI general secretary D Raja arrived at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence for the Opposition's 'public impeachment' event against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. He said Sunday's rally would send a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that "the country cannot be ruled in this way"

Shashi Tharoor arrives at Kharge's residence for Opposition's mock Parliament on CEC

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said the Opposition had no option but to hold a mock Parliament to pursue the impeachment notices against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, as the notices had not been admitted by the presiding officers of either House. He urged the Union Home Minister to intervene to ensure the notices are admitted in Parliament.

On the proposed rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, Tharoor said he expected the event to go ahead, adding that the final decision on the programme would rest with the party leadership.

MP Congress president Patwari says 'public impeachment' campaign reflects concerns over EC's impartiality

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari said the party organised a mock Parliament as a protest against what he described as the Election Commission's loss of impartiality. He claimed that developments within the poll body had reinforced concerns raised by Rahul Gandhi over alleged electoral manipulation. Patwari said Gandhi had been demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation for the past three years and claimed that lakhs of people would take to the streets of Delhi as part of the protest.

SP MP Zia Ur Rehman says party will continue 'public impeachment' campaign until CEC resigns

Preparations are underway for INDIA bloc’s mock Parliament session at Kharge’s residence

INDIA bloc
CEC Gyanesh Kumar
public impeachment

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