From Kashmir to Kerala, here's your guide to make the best winter travel plans

Travel is a cool drink of water this winter. The season means sheepskin coats in one place, a light linen jacket in another and practically makes no difference in others. Yet in states close to the equator such as Kerala or Tamil Nadu, spots like Munnar and Kodaikanal require sweaters. In snowy Ladakh, where the temperature is usually a pleasant 20-30°C during summers, the mercury dips to -30°C during winter months; while in Leh it climbs to 17-20°C in August, but post snow in December falls to -8°C or more. There you go, India’s diversity in a nutshell. It is this diversity that gets people to pack up their bags and log on to travel sites. And like the weather, travel trends too change.

The main end-of-the-decade trends are immersive tourism, sustainable travel, cultural festivals, short and sweet breaks, the human connection, second city discovery and more activity-based holidays. Immersive tourism is the enchilada this year with millennials forming 60 per cent of the segment. Among the rest, there is a 20 per cent rise in the demand.

Rann Utsav in Kutch, Gujarat; The Hornbill Festival in Kohima, Nagaland; The Boat Festival, Madurai; and The Desert Festival, Jaisalmer are places to explore and experience roots, culture and art. Conscious travellers are curious about India’s ecology, its native existence. Close to 54 per cent of global travellers want to do their bit to reduce over-tourism.

Around 51 per cent are ready to look for similar but lesser-known destinations if it means reducing their carbon footprint. About 60 per cent look for low-impact destinations, according to Booking.com’s top travel predictions for winter, spilling on to next year. “People are choosing multiple short breaks over one big tour,” says Daniel D’souza, President and Country Head, Leisure, SOTC Travel. It’s not just the place which is important; so are local people and lifestyles. “This winter, travel will be about experience-driven local adventure and exploration. The environmentally conscious are choosing low-impact travel keeping the wellbeing of local communities in mind,” says D’souza. Cities that have so far been unable to tap their true potential will rise to the top of tourist choices.

“The travel industry is gearing up for sustainable, inquisitive and technologically-advanced travellers through the development of favourable products, services and functions,” says Arjan Dijk, Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Booking.com. Of course, social media is personalising travel as never before. Anyone with a cellphone in Manali or Milan is flooding Instagram, Facebook and TikTok with self-aggrandising poses at exotic locales.

Says Neeraj Singh Dev, Senior Vice President, E-business, Thomas Cook India Ltd, “Tourist operators have leveraged social media outreach to reach millions of phones to send out information conveniently and immediately.” Rushed time tables are being replaced by slow travel. “Over the last couple of years, India’s travel market has been abuzz with weekend getaways. People are hard-pressed for time and long vacations are a hassle for many,” says Ankita Sheth of Vista Rooms.

Tour operators are offering itineraries that accommodate skiing, sledging, trekking, camping, biking, or even a culinary class by a local. “National food trails look promising. Rajasthan, Kerala and Punjab are the top destinations. Beach holidays continue to be a favourite, especially for North Indians,” says Dev. The Nilgiri circuit is in huge demand. Its popular destinations are Ooty, Kodai, Wayanad, Mysore and Anaikatti inviting people from the North and the West. “These have natural beauty and history both,” says Peshwa Acharya, CMO, Sterling Holidays.

North

Thajiwas Glacier | Jammu and Kashmir

The Thajiwas Glacier towers 9,842 feet above sea level in Jammu

and Kashmir. About three km from Sonmarg, it’s a paradise for trekkers, sledgers and skiers. Besides being visually dominating, the place tests your strength with ice-racing or throws up a challenge with ice-fishing. If you like your holidays laidback, go in for a sleigh ride or take a pony to take you around. For children, carry water tubes that they can sit into and slide down the icy slopes. And remember to camp under the stars for a dazzling view.

Darchula | Uttarakhand

Darchula, a town in Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand, finds itself at the intersection of adventure and culture. Placed in the basin of a flourishing valley, it fosters healthy connections between travellers and local communities, primarily the Bhotias, a tribal community said to have migrated from Tibet in the eighth century. For a little cost, learn to cook their food, dress up in their traditional clothes and learn about their traditions.

In November every year, the place transforms into an ethnic potpourri with the Shaukas (Tibeto-Burman community), Nepalese and Kumaoni communities congregating for the Jauljibi International Fair. An hour and a half drive away is the Askot Musk Deer Sanctuary, where lives the endangered population of the Musk Deer. The Bengal Tiger, bison and other wild animals also call it home. Several short excursions can be taken around Darchula to the Narayan Ashram, a socio-religious centre, the Chikrila Dam, or the Mansarovar Lake.

Naggar | Himachal Pradesh

Once the capital of the Kullu kingdom, Naggar—on the banks of the river Beas—has prospered as a winter tourist destination. The Naggar Castle, now a heritage hotel, is a proud example of the rich past. Built in 1460 AD by Raja Sidh Singh, it’s made in Kathkuni style using stone and wood and overlooks the Kully valley. Preserved within the hotel is the Garhwali food heritage.

The enigma of Naggar is best documented in the accounts, art and photos of Nicholas Roerich, a painter and émigré from Russia, who fled his home country in the wake of the Bolshevik Revolution in 1918. He finally settled in Naggar, dedicating his life to painting the various passes and peaks of the great Himalayas. Soak in timeless stories behind some of these at the Urusvati Himalayan Research Institute set up in 1928. Roerich’s samadhi rests within the estate. Naggar is also the starting point of the Chandrakhani Pass trek to Malana. At an elevation of 3,660 metres (approx), it’s moderate in intensity and takes four days.

South

Wayanad | kerala

The lush tea, coffee and spice plantations are the trademark destinations in Wayanad. “We’ll see a robust concentration of travellers from North India moving downwards this winter to be a part of this growing eco-tourism movement,” says Neeraj Singh Dev, Senior Vice President, E-business, Thomas Cook India Ltd. Wayanad is an untapped vacation destination giving the conscious traveller lots of options.

“Sign up for a plantation walk to see the pepper/spice harvest; get close to understand the rural way of life by visiting one of the tribal villages; walk by their arable lands to understand the nature of the earth; excursions to handicraft centres are also finding a place on travel schedules; take a bamboo crafts workshop in Uravu,” says Peshwa Acharya, CMO, Sterling Holidays. For the seekers of the outdoors, set out on a bamboo raft at Kuruva Island or head for a sunset trek to Valiyapara in Vythiri. Other things to consider are the Banasura Sagar Dam, said to be the largest earthen dam in India and the second largest in Asia.

Tip

Bamboo craft is a speciality of Wayanad. If you do decide to shop, consider local clusters.

Getting there

Karipur International Airport at Kozhikode is your best bet. The KSRTC bus network is strong.



Madurai | Tamil Nadu

According to ixigo, a travel marketplace, there has been double-digit growth in hotel bookings for religious circuits. Close to 60 percent of the travel population comprises religious tourism. Places like Madurai are high on searches now for its annual Float Festival—akin to Diwali in the North—between January and February.

“Other popular places this winter are predicted to be Rameswaram, Kanyakumari and Shirdi,” says Daniel D’souza, President and Country Head, Leisure, SOTC Travel. Madurai is a seasonal destination, says Neeraj and adds, “Winter sees short-haul vacations to Madurai, entwining them with city-specific spiritual festivals.”

Tip

Two other popular suggestions this winter are Madhya Pradesh for the Water Festival, and Odisha for the International Sand Art Festival

Getting there

Madurai Junction is the preferred railway station. The city has a steady bus service.

Alappuzha | Kerala

The backwaters of Alappuzha between November and February warm up to host a fuzzy, laidback holiday experience. Within close reach is the Alappuzha beach with a pier spilling into the sea and a lighthouse built in 1862 that offers a spectacular view from its top for a cost of `20. The Vembanad Lake, longest in India and the largest in Kerala, also has the 14-acre Kumarakom Bird Sanctuary on its fringes. From November to February, the wooded landscape comes alive to the cacophony of migratory birds. Temperature between 22-33 degrees Celsius allows day trips to surrounding churches, temples and palaces. Topping our list is the St Mary’s Forane Church dating back to 835 AD. One of the oldest Krishna temples is in the vicinity in Ambalapuzha. Round it off with a visit to the 18th century Krishnapuram Palace museum.

Tip

A cheaper alternative to houseboat is motorboat or speedboat. For approx. `1,200 per hour, they’ll take you around the stretch.

Getting there

The nearest airport is in Kochi. Alleppey has its railway station. KTC buses connect the city to major intersections.

East

Tawang | Arunachal Pradesh

Tawang is definitely not for the faint-hearted. Towering at 10,000 ft, it’s a trekking enthusiast’s paradise. Get your adrenaline pumping with a hiking trip to Chokersam at 14,700 ft, the base of the Gorichen Peak. Alternatively one can consider trekking up to the Taktsang Gompa. Perched at 13,000 feet on a secluded hill with hundreds of prayer flags fluttering against the horizon, the eighth-century spiritual centre became popular because of the supposed visit made by Guru Padmasambhava. Soaked in history and legend is the Sela Pass, believed to be the place where a soldier named Jaswant Singh Rawat single-handedly braved a troupe of Chinese soldiers at the time of the Sino-Indian war.

Tip

A comprehensive health check is recommended

Getting there

The nearest airport is Salonibari Airport in Tezpur and the closest railway station is at angaparaTsomgo Lake sikkim

Tsomgo Lake | sikkim

Follow the grunting yaks. When the sound gets louder, you’ll know Tsomgo Lake, a glacial stretch of water, is close. What Pangong Tso Lake is for Ladak, Tsomgo Lake is for Sikkim. At an elevation of 12,313 ft and 40 km from Gangtok, the capital of Sikkim, the icy landscape is a buzzing ground of snow activities. “Once considered a faraway exotic land, today the Northeast is a busy circuit,” says Daniel D’souza of SOTC Travel. For some fun activity, take a yak ride around the lake. The area is a throbbing centre for shopping and the markets are filled with woollens of all kinds. Some can be rented too. The food options are conservative and your best bet is cup noodles and some hot tea.

Tip

Secure necessary permits before you embark

Getting there

Fly into Pakyong Airport near Gangtok. Tsomgo Lake is two hours from Gangtok.

Dzukou Valley | Manipur

A hidden gem on the border of Nagaland and Manipur, Dzukou Valley forms an unusual topographical sight. At 8,044 ft, it’s home to a rare variety of lily called the Dzükou Lily. Trekking is the best way to get close to its natural abundance. The most popular routes commence from Jakhama and Viswema. Both are equally demanding and suitably rewarding. Once in the valley, the lodging options are dodgy but it’s an arresting site for camping. The Kisama Heritage Village, 12 km from Kohima, boasts 16 varieties of morungs (houses) representative of the 16 communities that make up the village. It is also this place where every December, in the first week, The Hornbill Festival takes place.

Tip

The only lodging facility in Dzukou Valley is a rickety guesthouse. Plan wisely.

Getting there

From Guwahati, take an overnight train to Dimapur from where you can get a taxi for Kohima

West

Matheran | Maharashtra

There are few landscapes in Maharashtra that are as rich in biodiversity as Matheran. “For the new-age Indian traveller constantly seeking exquisite and nature-inspired experiences, places like Matheran where there isn’t much to do is both refreshing and recharging,” says Daniel D’souza of SOTC Travel. The small hill station has just about the right number of hotel options. Situated in the Raigad district, the town was developed in 1850 AD. Declared an eco-sensitive region by the Environment and Forest Ministry, Matheran is also the only automobile-free hill in Asia. Dasturi Point is the last point where you can take your vehicle after which, you walk or hire a horse. The changing faces of the Western Ghats are visible from the 38 viewing points. One can go on treks by themselves or hire a guide who will double as a naturalist. Charlotte Lake Hill is the only source of water here and is a good spot for birdwatching.

Tip

Take the toy train between Neral and Matheran. Declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site, it covers 21 km.

Getting there

Mumbai airport is 100 km away. There is a railway station at Neral about 21 km away.

Gir | Gujarat

In March this year, Gir shot into the limelight when a photo of the Asiatic Lion atop a tree was shared on Twitter by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The impact of social media is immense,” says Neeraj Singh Dev of Thomas Cook India. Gir National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary benefits similarly. A former hunting haven for the Nawabs of Junagarh, today it’s ruled by the majestic lion species.

A safari will bring you closer to the king of the jungle and its habitat, in addition to that of panthers, sambars, nilgais, chinkaras, wild cats, porcupines, hyenas and others. Favourable weather encourages animals to roam around the protected turf freely in search of food and water. Also, during the winter, migratory birds from far and beyond dock at Gir. The national park houses a large population of the marsh crocodile. One can get to know more about them by visiting a crocodile breeding farm at Sasan.

Jaisalmer | Rajasthan

Get ready for excitement at Jaisalmer with its Desert Festival in February. Painting a vibrant tapestry of music, storytelling and artistic displays, it is remarkable in the rustic performances it puts up. With no religious significance, the purpose of the festival is to celebrate Rajasthan’s cultural splendour. A jamboree with snake charmers, acrobats, folk presentations, puppetry, light and sound shows on the dunes and a lot more, it is timed with the full moon.

There are shops everywhere, some makeshift, others permanent, selling hand-woven shawls and rugs, junk jewellery, terracotta ware, artefacts and more. As a break from all the commotion, head to Akal Wood Fossil Park that houses 180 million-year-old fossils said to date back to the Jurassic Era. Make a stop at the Jaisalmer Government Museum, another place off the tourist radar. The 72 dexterously craved stone sculptures from 12th century Kiradu and Lodurva towns are worth a close look.

Tip

Rajasthan Tourism Department offers a luxury camp experience that can be booked in advance

Getting there

It is well connected by train from all major cities



Foreign shores

Australia: As the weather opens up, take a tour of the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Sydney Opera House, and a hot air balloon ride at Hunter Valley. Not to be missed are the Hamilton Island, Cairns, and the Field of Light—the incredible light installation in Uluru by internationally celebrated artist Bruce Munro.

Nuremberg, Germany: As dusk approaches, the central square of Nuremberg lights up to a day-like brilliance during Christmas. There are massive gingerbread houses, gigantic Christmas trees laden with lights and ornamentations, stalls selling cookies, candy and other treats, while Christmas carols fill the air. Mulled wine is a speciality and so are the cakes. There is also a Children’s Christmas market that offers a carnival-like fervour.

Rovaniemi in Lapland, Finland: The Lapland capital is the doorway to the Arctic Circle and takes you right into the heart of Father Christmas and related activities. Temperatures can fall to as low as -30 degrees. From visiting Santa Claus and claiming gifts to snowmobile safaris, campfires and ice fishing, it is an experience to collect. What tops it all, is sleighing behind a reindeer or a whisk through the wind on a fast-paced Huskey safari. You can also enjoy a midnight sun tour and some winter swimming.

Iceland: Make Reykjavík, the capital, your epicentre and choose from the many trips on offer in and around. These can be day tours, staycations or short trips depending on your interest. From spectacular sky displays such as the Northern Lights to deep water explorations such as whale watching, Iceland is a winter gem waiting to be explored. Tours take you to ice caves, frozen lakes, waterfalls and more.

North America: Its diversity makes it a top winter destination. Book an array of experiences such as the Oahu Submarine Scooter Adventure in Honolulu, Hawaii. Visit one of the world’s most active volcanoes during the Volcano Eco-adventure Tour at Oahu and the Stroller’s Paradise in Santa Monica. Finish off with Apres Ski in Aspen and Snowmass Village.