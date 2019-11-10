Home Magazine

Good food for the soul

Tastefully done up, Mesa Wine Bistro has the right number of tables set up in the cozy, two-storeyed space.

Published: 10th November 2019

Mesa Wine Bistro

Mesa Wine Bistro

Ambience: Mesa Wine Bistro has an outdoor seating that allows patrons to appreciate the clean environs of the Worldmark Tower complex.

Food & beverage: This is tricky. The fact that the place boasts a carefully curated selection of global wines makes it ‘sound’ a winner.

We say ‘sound’ because, thanks to the Delhi excise department, the wines are apprently yet to reach the bistro, which definitely is a major put-off. The only wines available were a couple of local ones—two reds and two whites, to be precise. It is definitely not something for which people would feel the need to brave the airport traffic on a weekend.

But the food redeemed the restaurant to a large extent. Largely European, the taste was bang on—from the grilled baby calamari and Spanish chorizo, the chicken liver pate, and Spanish lamb meatballs to the chicken cacciatore ravioli and the chicken parmigiana, everything was pleasurable on the tongue.

Though the quantity is definitely not something to rave about. The visually appealing and delicately flavoured, Madagascar boasting a generous dose of chocolate and coffee, and the poached pear and almond tart with mango sorbet were a perfect ending.

Service: There were no complaints on the service front as the staff was always ready to fulfil any food-related requirements.

