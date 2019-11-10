Healing powers of dead sea minerals

Dr Mohit MaThuR By

For all the body tissues to perform their functions effectively, it is important that we feed them with necessary and sufficient amount of nutrients.

These nutrients are distributed throughout the body by an effective circulatory system, wherein the blood or body fluid (inside and outside the cell tissues) carries nutrients to each part of the tissue and take all the waste away from it.

Imagine what would happen if an effective circulatory system is not in place inside our body? However, there are a number of factors that work altogether to perform the same.

One such factor is keeping fluid or the blood levels from varying too much in any area.

This is where the role of macro minerals comes in. These are minerals that the body needs in relatively large amounts and these act as electrolytes.

Electrolytes are minerals that carry an electric charge when they are dissolved in a liquid such as blood. Blood electrolytes such as sodium, potassium, chloride, and bicarbonate help regulate nerve and muscle function and maintain acid-base balance and fluid balance in the body.

In general, all the electrolytes or salts or minerals come from the food we consume orally. But, we never know if the minerals we are consuming through food are of insufficient quantity or if they are fully absorbed by the blood and body fluids or not.

Dead sea salts and muds are rich in more than 21 minerals such as sodium, potassium, magnesium, calcium, strontium, etc to name a few.

So, whenever we take a dead sea salt bath or dead sea mud body spa, the minerals, especially macro-minerals, get absorbed directly by the body tissues in an optimised quantity with no single mineral seeping inside in excess quantity. These minerals help in maintaining proper fluid balance, acid-base balance inside the fluid and hence aid in maintaining proper blood circulation in our body.

Certain researches have also thrown positive light on the impact of dead sea salt bath or mud spa in improving the blood circulation of the human body.

Various dalneotherapy techniques are using dead sea salts or mud to help people not just in getting relieved from primarily rheumatoid arthritis but also in improving body’s circulatory system by making their body absorb minerals directly.

