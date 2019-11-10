Home Magazine

Healing powers of dead sea minerals

Certain researches have thrown positive light on the impact of dead sea salt bath or mud spa in improving the blood circulation of the human body.

Published: 10th November 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

Dead sea salts and muds are rich in more than 21 minerals such as sodium, potassium, magnesium, calcium, strontium, etc to name a few.

Dead sea salts and muds are rich in more than 21 minerals such as sodium, potassium, magnesium, calcium, strontium, etc to name a few.

For all the body tissues to perform their functions effectively, it is important that we feed them with necessary and sufficient amount of nutrients.

These nutrients are distributed throughout the body by an effective circulatory system, wherein the blood or body fluid (inside and outside the cell tissues) carries nutrients to each part of the tissue and take all the waste away from it.

Imagine what would happen if an effective circulatory system is not in place inside our body? However, there are a number of factors that work altogether to perform the same.

One such factor is keeping fluid or the blood levels from varying too much in any area.

This is where the role of macro minerals comes in. These are minerals that the body needs in relatively large amounts and these act as electrolytes.

Electrolytes are minerals that carry an electric charge when they are dissolved in a liquid such as blood. Blood electrolytes such as sodium, potassium, chloride, and bicarbonate help regulate nerve and muscle function and maintain acid-base balance and fluid balance in the body.

In general, all the electrolytes or salts or minerals come from the food we consume orally. But, we never know if the minerals we are consuming through food are of insufficient quantity or if they are fully absorbed by the blood and body fluids or not.

Dead sea salts and muds are rich in more than 21 minerals such as sodium, potassium, magnesium, calcium, strontium, etc to name a few.

So, whenever we take a dead sea salt bath or dead sea mud body spa, the minerals, especially macro-minerals, get absorbed directly by the body tissues in an optimised quantity with no single mineral seeping inside in excess quantity. These minerals help in maintaining proper fluid balance, acid-base balance inside the fluid and hence aid in maintaining proper blood circulation in our body.

Certain researches have also thrown positive light on the impact of dead sea salt bath or mud spa in improving the blood circulation of the human body.

Various dalneotherapy techniques are using dead sea salts or mud to help people not just in getting relieved from primarily rheumatoid arthritis but also in improving body’s circulatory system by making their body absorb minerals directly.

Ocean of wealth

  • These salts are said to heal acne, scars and skin allergies

  • It also helps in keeping the skin hydrated and minimise pores

  •  Usage of dead sea salt and mud is known to reduce stress, body aches and improve the quality of sleep

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
dead sea minerals dead sea minerals benefits
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Ground Zero: Ayodhya stands up for communal amity after Supreme Court verdict
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Gallery
After 69 years, the Ayodhya dispute finally saw the Supreme Court deliver a judgment. (Photo | EPS)
Ayodhya at night: Temple town lights up to celebrate historic verdict
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp