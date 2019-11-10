Home Magazine

The Meaning of India 

Through a collection of newspaper columns written over the years, Pavan K Varma presents his views on the present-day  Indian and stresses the relevance of Chanakya in today’s times, and a need for de

Published: 10th November 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2019 05:11 PM   |  A+A-

The book is loosely divided into four parts with the sub-titles, ‘This is not India,’ ‘Politics’, ‘Viewpoint’, and ‘Diplomacy’.

The book is loosely divided into four parts with the sub-titles, ‘This is not India,’ ‘Politics’, ‘Viewpoint’, and ‘Diplomacy’.

After his insightful book, Adi Shankaracharya, Pavan K Varma has come up with a collection of essays written over a period of six years. Named Chanakya’s View, it is based on the name of the column the author wrote for a national daily. Varma gives an elaborate introduction on why Chanakya is relevant today and emphasises the need for debate and discussion. 

The book is loosely divided into four parts with the sub-titles, ‘This is not India,’ ‘Politics’, ‘Viewpoint’, and ‘Diplomacy’.

A common thread, if any, in this assorted collection of essays is the typical neo-liberal method of asserting the ‘real Hindu’ viewpoint against the ‘Hindutva’ views.

Neo-liberal Hindu identity comes from the anguish felt by the elite among Hindus who take pride in the Brahminical and Sanskrit tradition and find the present-day wanting to the tall standards, as imagined by them, set by  some scriptures or thinkers of a glorious past.

It works on the premise that India was once the most liberal country and suddenly it has become intolerant. In theory, we can selectively quote a few scriptures and claim India always was a tolerant country that allowed all kinds of thoughts. In some elite circles, where Shankaracharyas and Chanakyas dwelled, this might have been true. 

But in practice, India, and Hinduism, always had its intolerant streak. What could be more intolerant than the social divisions based on the brutal caste and varna system? Foreigners were ‘mlech’¸ the Veda deniers were ‘pashandas’ and before Islam arrived, there was enough internal strife between Shaivism and Vaishnavism like any other religious wars. The people who blunted this intolerance were not intellectuals such as Shankaracharya or their high-brow Advaita, but the grassroot movements based on folk Bhakti. 

Advaita or Upanishads or even the Gita, hardly touched the common man in any era. Hinduism is more of an amalgamation of a mind-bogglingly diverse folk religions with a thin veneer of Brahamanical scriptural thought above it.

The problem with neo-Hindu liberal thought is, it glorifies this top, forgetting the foundations. Hence, the solution it offers is mostly theoretical with few practical values, just like the intellectual acrobatics in Brahmanical scriptures. The essays, in short, reflect this thought process. 

Many essays offer glimpses of the author’s brilliance and perception. Some are thought-provoking but lack a practical solution to the issues they mull over. It could be because of the limitations of the neo-liberal Hinduism that runs as a common thread.

Or, to be fairer to the author, it could be because of the word limit imposed by the newspaper columns. A column is highly time-sensitive. What would have been an interesting read six years ago would have lost relevance when we read it now. And 2014 or 2015 is not far enough in time to create a historical interest.

This assorted collection of essays is not offering anything more than a glimpse into the author’s neo-liberal Hindu anguish.

The essays which are political in nature suffer from the issue of irrelevance the most. When the author delves into art or culture, it is a pleasure to read his works, as his insights do not lose their relevance. The essay on ‘the shocking neglect of culture’ is an example. Had the author elaborated from the newspaper columns he had written and utilised the wider and deeper canvas a book gives over a word-limited newspaper column, it would have been a more interesting read.

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Adi Shankaracharya Pavan K Varma Chanakya’s View
India Matters
A shopkeeper named Nathiya stated that Parvatham has been living in the temple for the past eight years. (Photo | ANI)
Beggar found outside temple with Rs 12,000, 2 lakh in bank a/c in Puducherry
Workers give finishing touches to the shrine of Sikh spiritual leader Guru Nanak Dev, in Kartarpur. (File Photo | AP)
Kartarpur Corridor double-edged sword for Indo-Pak ties: Experts
For representation purposes (File Photo | PTI)
India among fastest-growing economies: Govt on Moody's negative ratings
Rajinikanth ( File Photo / PTI)
Efforts being made to paint me & Thiruvalluvar with 'saffron': Rajinikanth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Ground Zero: Ayodhya stands up for communal amity after Supreme Court verdict
Ayodhya Verdict: Key highlights of the landmark judgment
Gallery
After 69 years, the Ayodhya dispute finally saw the Supreme Court deliver a judgment. (Photo | EPS)
Ayodhya at night: Temple town lights up to celebrate historic verdict
Rapid action force and Tamil Nadu police quick reaction force posted at Athupulam and Karumbukadai junction in Coimbatore City. (Photo | EPS/U Rakesh Kumar)
Ayodhya verdict: Security tightened across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp