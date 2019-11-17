Home Magazine

A footnote in history

Though there are several narrators, the story is mainly told by Basappa, a school teacher, who comes to the settlement to instil basic literacy skills in the children.

Published: 17th November 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

For representational purposes

One sees them sometimes on construction sites, at traffic crossings. Magnificent looking women in patchwork cholis and skirts—in red, yellow and green—bedecked with shells and mirrorwork.

Their heads covered in flowing veils, arms laden with ivory bangles. These women belong to a wandering tribe that hailed originally from Rajputana and made a living through selling salt, ‘lavana’ (hence the name Lambani/Lambada), arms, ammunition and food grains to the Mughal army on its march towards the Deccan.

The Lambanis eventually put down roots in tiny pockets across North Karnataka, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh where they lived in settlements known locally as ‘thandas’.

Havan by Mallikarjun Hiremath, translated from Kannada by S Mohanraj, is the story of one such settlement, the Havan Thanda, and its chief, Somalya Naik.

Though there are several narrators, the story is mainly told by Basappa, a school teacher, who comes to the settlement to instil basic literacy skills in the children.

Thus we learn of the legend of Sevabhai, the Lambada hero whose songs are sung by wandering performers, and about the community’s effort to preserve its core values, embodied in its patriarchal structure and marriage customs, ‘the roots that remained invisible, but had the strength to anchor a huge tree’.

Somalya Naik, a strong, progressive leader, sees the need for change but asks if every tradition must necessarily be dismantled. ‘Should we become completely like you?’

Living on the fringes, marginalised by government policymakers and exploited by local landlords, owning a piece of land that they can collectively till, seems a way forward for the Lambada community, but this effort too is violently suppressed by the upper castes.

Politicians enter the fray. Eventually, when the land is obtained, it is sold by Somalya’s son to a wealthy quarry developer. Havan Thanda becomes Lakshmipura.

Somalya, mourning the uprooting of the neem tree held sacred by the community, recalls, ‘If you asked someone to swear by holding a branch of the tree, a person who had lied would begin to shiver.’

The tree is gone, as is the temple to Sevabhai. ‘In this original temple and the tree lies our lives, our souls, our identity.’

That loss, perhaps, is more than we can understand. ‘Where are the people who can empathise with us?’ asks Somalya, as the novel draws to its inexorable, explosive end, symbolically, tradition dynamited.

Though presented as a story, the work stands out for its authentic depiction of a way of life that has, sadly, become a footnote in history. It articulates the quandary that tribes worldwide have faced.

Tradition cannot be transformed through prescriptive measures. Modernisation isn’t easy. Unless people themselves change, any transformation may be for the worse.

Havan

By: Mallikarjun Hiremath
Publisher: Ratna Sagar
Pages: 208
Price: Rs 349

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Havan Havan book
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp