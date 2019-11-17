Home Magazine

A new kind of precious

Milan jeweller Pomellato introduces rings made from the most unusual minerals

Think you have seen it all before? Wait until you see what Italian jeweller, Pomellato, has in store.

With its unique Armonie Minerali collection, it has opened the door to a whole new jewellery universe where little-known and often overlooked minerals become works of art.

Coining a whole new definition of precious, these surprising combinations literally take your breath away.

The simplest ideas are usually the best and this rings true in Armonie Minerali. For all the rings have a single design thread—two cabochon-cut hard stones, one band of pavé gemstones and a smooth rose gold shank.

So, there’s Sturm und Drang, where bands of malachite mysteriously match those of black agate, in harmony yet in a different key. In the Deserto Ross ring, the earthy lustre of red jasper with a crack like parched earth glows below the blazing light of Tiger’s Eye.

The towering presence of the snow-capped Mount Fuji is perfectly captured in the ripples of blue and white of a Dolomite stone in the Tokyo Blues ring. The azure chrysocolla and verdant amazonite spirit us to the infinite blue of Bora Bora, a shimmer of Paraiba tourmalines bounces like light on water. The ripples in pink in the Adagio di Damasco create a trance-like, pulsating rhythm.

Pomellato scoured the earth to find these outstanding minerals and the seemingly natural coming together of minerals is the result of a rigorous design process. And as Vincenzo Castaldo, the brand’s creative director, explains: “This is a game of complicity between Man and Nature, where craftsmanship and natural beauty unite in a joyous dance of unexpected combinations to form a new unity. After all, playfulness, with a touch of irony and irreverence, is a defining trait of Pomellato.”

Armonie Minerali is, indeed, a bold move deeper into the world of unusual precious minerals that confirms Pomellato’s pioneering spirit in establishing a new take on preciousness.

Instinctively appealing, but each with a story to tell, the most challenging aspect of this collection is how to choose just one of these jewels. 

