Let your makeup multitask

Waking up with just enough time to shower, dress, grab a coffee and scoot? We all know the feeling.

You have slept through the repeated alarms and that leaves you with exactly 15 minutes or less to get dressed, fast-track on some makeup, and head for that make-or-break meeting.

Now, what if you were handed a magic wand that could reduce your makeup time to less than 10 minutes? And, we are not talking of spending a bomb.

Pooja Malhotra, Customer Experience Trainer of global beauty care brand Kiko Milano’s India office, says, “All-in-one makeup products are gaining popularity by the day. People these days rarely have the time to indulge in long-drawn makeup sessions, but at the same time, they do not want to sacrifice on the style quotient. All-in-one makeup products make it a little easier and quicker. These versatile products are a godsend especially during hectic schedules and spontaneous plans, besides being easy to carry without adding extra burden.”

How many makeup products do women generally have? The number can easily run into a three-digit figure, but hand on heart, how many of these products are genuinely used on a day-to-day basis? Not more than six to eight for sure.

Time constraint is a big hurdle. Little wonder that brands thought: why use eight products when one can suffice?

And, voila, women were never happier in buying less makeup. After all, not only is it a major time-saver, but it is also saving the purse from getting lighter.

Makeup brand Colorbar recently came up with an All-rounder pencil that promises to be your go-to tool for kohl, eyeliner, and lip liner with a waterproof formula.

“It takes just 40 seconds and you are all set to rock the day,” says a Colorbar beauty expert. The brand’s Drama Blast Lipstick in Glowdigger Shade can also be worn as an eyeshadow and a highlighter, adding oodles of oomph to every occasion. The ultra-gliding, shimmer-fuelled lipstick amplifies the glitter drama with a high-impact 3D finish.

So, if you were wondering that your dressing area is getting a bit too cluttered with makeup, maybe it is time to bid goodbye to a few.

Not only would Marie Kondo be proud of your clutter-free life, you would also get to put aside a tidy little amount in the bank.