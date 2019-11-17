Wrangler denims: sustainably hip

Express News Service By

Denim brand, Wrangler, has introduced the first denim apparel dyed with foam—Indigood, an innovative technique that uses 100 per cent less water than conventionally-dyed denim.

The global product launch of foam-dyed denim follows Wrangler’s promise to discover and implement throughout its supply chain the most sustainable ways for dyeing denim.

Indigood Foam-Dye entirely replaces the traditional water drums and chemical baths of indigo dyeing, reducing by 100 per cent the amount of water required to turn denim that beloved shade of indigo blue.

The new dyeing process also reduces energy use and waste by more than 60 per cent compared to traditional denim dyeing process.

The Indigood products have been featured in the ICONS Collection, giving consumers access to Wrangler’s most iconic products with the highest level of sustainability available on the denim market today. In addition, with absolutely no compromise to quality, the Indigood products include recycled cotton, laser and ozone finishing. The collection includes both male and female jeans, shirts and jackets in dark and light shades.

This launch demonstrates Wrangler’s continued commitment to sustainability, reflected in the brand’s global sustainability goals, which include conserving 5.5 billion litres of water at owned and operated facilities by 2020; using 100 percent preferred chemistry throughout its supply chain by 2020; powering all owned and operated facilities with 100 percent renewable electricity by 2025; and sourcing 100 percent sustainable cotton by 2025.