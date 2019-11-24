Home Magazine

A slice of Denmark in Bengal

A restored 232-year-old Danish tavern on the banks of river Hooghly near Kolkata boasts colonial history through its food and architecture

Published: 24th November 2019 05:00 AM

Danish-style sausages



The erstwhile British capital of India is a hallmark of heritage and grandeur. The modern Bengali has seen the emergence of skyscrapers and jazzy restro-bars, but restored heritage properties hold a special place in Kolkata.

Excavated from the pages of history, the 232-year-old Denmark Tavern, is buzzing with people, young and old—all of who want a slice of history and some Danish pastry.

The two-storied structure is where the Danes had kept their flagstaff and cannons.

It has been restored to its former glory, thanks to the State Tourism Department, The National Museum of Denmark and Realdania, a philanthropic body.

The legacy of the Danes can be traced back to 1755, when the Nawab of Bengal, Ali Vardi Khan, allowed them to settle down in Bengal with free trading rights.

They established ‘Fredricksnagore’ in the honour of King Fredrick V, now known as Serampore.

The Danes had also established prominent sites such as Danish Government House, St Olav’s Church, The Red Building, The Catholic Church, Serampore College, the Danish Cemetery and the Baptist Mission Church during their 90-year-long stay in West Bengal.

But the Denmark Tavern was started by British inn-keeper James Parrhad as a riverside colonial inn as Serampore was a pitstop for both British and Danish traders.

It became the talk of the town as sturdy sahibs came here for an evening stroll.

An ad in The Calcutta Gazette (dated March 16, 1786) read, “Gentlemen passing up and down the river may be accommodated with breakfast, dinner, supper, and lodging; also liquors sold by the single dozen and good billiard table and coffee room with the newspapers.”

The billiard table is no longer in sight but the building has been restored to its authenticity. Masons were brought in from Murshidabad to replicate the old architectural techniques with lime, ‘surki’, molasses and ‘khayer’.

The large doors and windows were given a teakwood finish while the columns and verandah open up to the serene view of the banks of Hoogly.

One has to take the ferry from Barrackpore to the Serampore jetty or get down at Serampore station and take a rickshaw to reach the tavern which stands on Serampore Ghat. A night’s stay can be booked on Bengal Tourism’s website for Rs 5,500.

The café stands out with its Danish options such as Danish Style Roast Chicken, Danish Style Sausages and Danish Pastry with Vanilla Ice Cream. To woo locals and travellers alike, they also have housed another historic establishment— Flurys.

Lazing by the banks of Hoogly, and steeped in history and culture, the Denmark Tavern ticks all the boxes for a weekend getaway.

TAGS
Danish food Danish cuisine Denmark Denmark food Denmark cuisine Denmark Tavern
