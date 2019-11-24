Alternative therapies to raise immunity

Dr Raman Kapur By

We need to work at all fronts to reduce the alarming rise in the level of pollutants in the air and enhance our immune system by using alternate systems of therapy such as Acupressure and Acupuncture. Acupressure: The immune system can be strengthened and boosted in a natural way with Acupressure. It is an ancient method of healing through specific pressure points. All these points have to be given pressure with the thumb for one minute.

The useful points

K.3: This is located halfway between the highest point of the inner ankle bone and Achilles tendon. Stimulating this point on both the feet helps in strengthening the immune system, treating asthma, sore throat, headache, anxiety and regulates proper functioning of the kidney. Liv.3: Located on the top of the foot, in the webbing between the big and the second toes. Stimulating this point on both the feet helps increase blood flow throughout the body and regulate Qi flow.

SP.6: Located three finger-widths above the inner ankle bone, along the back of the tibia. Stimulating this point aids in restoring vitality. ST.36: Located four finger widths down from the bottom of your knee cap, along the outer boundary of your shin bone. At the right place, a muscle should pop out as you move your foot up and down.

Lu.1: This point is located 6 cun lateral to the anterior midline, level with the 1st ICS.

LI.11: This is located at the top of the elbow crease, at the edge of the joint. Stimulating this point on both arms alternately relieves immune weakness.

Ren.17: This is located slightly below the centre of the breast bone. Stimulating this point aids in raising the body’s resistance to fight illness by regulating the thymus gland.

Ren.12: This tonification point is located on the midline 5 fingers above the navel. It harmonises the stomach energy.

Ren.4: This is located on the midline 4 fingers below the navel. Pressing this nourishes and tonifies the essence, promotes health and prevents diseases.

LI.4: This is located between the web of thumb and the index finger. It disperses the wind and is useful in beginning of cold. It also clears lung heat.

Lu.7: This is used to treat the lungs—asthma, wheezing, bronchitis, cough, congestion, etc. Use of Moxa (self-help): Moxibustion, commonly called “moxa”, is one of the methods where the leaves of Artemisia vulgaris (mugwort) is burned near the skin at ST.36 point with smokeless moxa roll. ST.36 has so many uses that it is sometimes called “the point of 100 diseases”.

It increases energy, stimulates the immune system, warms the body, treats diseases of the legs, waist, nervous and uro-genital systems, allergic and respiratory diseases and generally physical and mental weakness. The roll is used for 10 minutes at ST.36 point on both sides.

Acupuncture (with needles): It is used for chronic patients of bronchitis, asthma, allergic rhinitis, sinusitis, COPD, skin allergies, allergic eye diseases etc.

Specific points on the body are inserted with hair-thin needles to balance the energies and to increase the blood circulation.

Needleless Acupuncture: For needle-apprehensive patients and in children, we use colour therapy at acupuncture points using different colour filters to balance the energy. Cupping Therapy: It is used by creating vaccum at the upper back area of the body to increase blood circulation to the lungs.

The asthma treatment involves taking small silicone cups and moving it up and down the paraspinal muscles.

Using cups on these muscles relieves the pain people feel from constant coughing and wheezing. Catgut embedding: Surgical chromic catgut is embedded at certain acupuncture points along the path of the meridian, at a particular depth. It is a skilled technique carried out under aseptic precautions by a doctor. The author is Head of the Department of Acupuncture, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi