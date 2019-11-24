Home Magazine

Cinema on new wheels

Picture Time, a mobile ‘digiplex’, is taking Indian films everywhere, from the mountains of Himachal Pradesh to the villages of Odisha

Published: 24th November 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 05:49 PM   |  A+A-

Sushil Chaudhary

Sushil Chaudhary

This year’s Dharamshala International Film Festival (DIFF) had a new experience for its attendees called Picture Time. Marketed as India’s pioneering ‘digiplex’, Picture Time is a travelling cinema chain that screens films in inflatable enclosures.

Audiences are offered the pleasures of an urban multiplex—including air-conditioning, digital projection and 5.1 Dolby surround sound—at a price range of `30 to `80. After DIFF, Picture Time will travel to the Delhi International Film Festival in December. They will also tour cities in Vietnam, France and Germany and are in talks with a South Korean gaming company to install mythology-inspired interactive arcades.

It isn’t a new concept, though. Canopy theatres have a long history in India. Before movie halls came up in the early 1900s, films were screened in ticketed roadshows. In 1905, Samikannu Vincent, a draftsman in the South India Railway, quit his job to become a film exhibitor.

He bought a projector from a Frenchman named DuPont and started tent screenings in Tiruchi. The film Life of Jesus became a huge hit wherever he travelled, and Samikannu soon established his first tent cinema in Madras, named Edison’s Grand Cinemamegaphone. The idea spread. ‘Tambu’ (tent) talkies became a big draw in Maharashtra. In Kolkata, Jamshedji Madan’s Elphistone Bioscope Company was already doing tent shows.

Over the next four decades, itinerant cinemas grew in rural India, often accompanied by religious festivals and fairs.

During the silent era, live orchestras would perk up the screenings, a tradition that eclipsed with the arrival of sound and the advent of the digital era. Founder of Picture Time, Sushil Chaudhary, started out as a tech entrepreneur in South America.

In 2014, he returned to India and was struck by the shifting dynamics in the film industry.

New-age multiplexes started charging more to meet high real-estate prices. “Footfalls were decreasing while revenue was increasing.

Clockwise from top: Dharamshala Film Festival; Picture Time
screening; Picture Time’s canopy from the outside

The balance was skewed,” Sushil notes. He was inspired to create an affordable cinema model for Tier-III and Tier-IV cities. “Eighty percent of our population lives in interiors, where films are the only mode of entertainment. It’s impossible for them to shell out 700-800 bucks on a movie outing and strain their monthly budget.” The prototype of Picture Time was created in 2015 at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa and caught the attention of SS Rajamouli. The next year, pilot screenings of Baahubali: The Beginning were conducted in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh.

“My favourite case study was Jashpur district in Chhattisgarh. We got a phenomenal response. Another stopover was Assam, which has many talented filmmakers but minimal exhibition space. We also got encouraging reactions in Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha,” says Sushil. A Picture Time theatre can seat up to 120-150 people. The enclosure is fire-resistant and can be erected in two hours. Electricity is a concern—so trucks are equipped with power backup.

The walls of the tent are made up of soundproofing material which are separated by air to cut out noise. “We had complaints with past models. The 2020 model has improved soundproofing. Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty endorsed our product.” But seating can be an issue since the chairs don’t have an incline. Viewing films with tiny subtitles can also be a problem. Despite all this, Picture Time has raised `80 crore in the last two years. At present, it has 37 setups in 14 states. Sushil has worked with state governments to amend the Indian Cinematograph Act, recognising ‘digiplexes’ as a commercial medium. There are festival tie-ups, but the main revenue comes from film releases.

They will present KGF: Chapter 2 in 2020. Picture Time was approached for a campaign for Dabangg 3. While commercial avenues are opening up, Sushil is committed to promoting regional and independent cinema. Satish Kaushik’s Haryanvi film, Choriya Choro Se Kam Nahi Hoti, was released on the platform, so was Brahmanand S Siingh’s child-trafficking drama Jhalki.

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Dharamshala International Film Festival
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp