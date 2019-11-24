Form and function: This winter wear collection may be all you need

Express News Service By

With an array of essential products to see you through Autumn/Winter, British brand Superdry’s latest collection, My Way, has been built for longevity with sturdy materials plus practical and clever design details.

From comfy Sherpa hoodies and classic block colour tees to super-soft lined elite joggers and camo cargo pants, this collection will ease you back into the reality of a new season.

Relentless innovation goes technical for AW19 combining Superdry’s signature 360 design detail with technical fabrications and trims, making style and functionality work in unison to create an ultimate product range.

Three major highlights of this collection are Reversible, Reflective and Illumination—from reflective detailing and reversible jackets to illuminating trims on bags, this season’s technical innovation offers great value for money.

In Reversible, classic Superdry colours and prints collide to make unique reversible jackets.

The jackets offer incredible innovations, increased usability, two looks in one and a great talking point.

In Reflective, the Racer Reflect jacket is the clear standout piece with its 360 reflective shell—a stand out all over reflective piece with contrast black panelling and prominent Superdry branded taping.

Illumination has illuminated backpacks in three flashing modes and a replaceable battery pack. Incidentally, from this month onwards, the brand has entered the ever-growing internet market as well. Superdry PLC, which retails in India through a joint venture with Reliance Brands, has now launched a dedicated online store for the Indian market—www. superdry.in.

The website sells the entire collection available across Superdry retail stores in India and also has a dedicated segment for the activewear category, SuperdrySport.