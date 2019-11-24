‘I have been choosy and Greedy as an actor’: Ileana D'cruz

Shama Bhagat By

Bollywood actor Ileana D’Cruz, who is best known for intense roles in films such as Barfi, Baadshaho and Raid, is part of Pagalpanti, the comic caper ensemble that released this week.

Ileana admits that she didn’t want to do another intense film. “I wanted to do a comedy and wanted a break from serious stuff.

"I have done Main Tera Hero and Mubarakan earlier. But people relate to me more with serious films. After Mubarakan they (producers and filmmakers) were sure that I could pull off comedy as well,” she says.

On her parallel career in the South film industry, the actor says, “I was in good space when I took Barfi. I was a solid actor and in great space down south. Yet I took the risk by coming to Bollywood. It took me a while to settle down here but I am ready for all kinds of movies.

"For me it’s all about content irrespective of South, Hindi or Hollywood. I have been choosy and greedy as an actor. I want to work with good directors and actors and sometimes it’s tough to find them. Sometimes, I fear I may not have made the right choice. Hence, I want to ensure that I take up good roles only.”

On the recent argument on the social media that age is a conflict in Saandh Ki Aankh, the actor says, “ I would like to think that when a director casts an actor he does it based on what he has developed and his vision for the film. If he feels that this actor can play this character well, irrespective of their age, he should certainly cast them. In Barfi, I had to play a character whose age spanned from 28 years to 60 years. I don’t have anything against younger stars playing an older person.

"A director would probably know what he is doing. With due respect, there are older actors who are fantastic. But I think its the directors prerogative on who they want to cast.”

The 33-year-old recently revealed that she went to a therapist to deal with the trauma she faced after breaking up with her longtime beau Andrew Kneebone.

“I speak on matters which are important to me. There’s nothing wrong in going to a therapist. That’s why I spoke openly about it. What’s the point in wallowing in grief?

We all see a doctor when we are not feeling well. However, right now, I am not sad. I have a great career going for me.

I am in superb space and busy with work. I want to work on myself and my fitness. I have started painting and I am working on that. I’m not at all insecure. I love my job,” she clarifies.