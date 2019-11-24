Home Magazine

'Special' summit to the Himalayas

With Himalayan Ensemble 2019, they decided to push the limits by putting together an inter-generational group of 11, ranging from 66 years to 10 years in age, to embark on a trek to Parang La.

Published: 24th November 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 04:21 PM   |  A+A-

Tents at the Kanyatse Peak

Tents at the Kanyatse Peak

Imagine walking through high altitude meadows, climbing up barren mountains, braving bone-chilling cold and gusty winds to scale an altitude of over 5,000 metres.

Now, imagine a 65-year-old visually challenged woman and a 10-year-old boy with cerebral palsy acing this adventure.

That’s precisely what makes the recently concluded Himalayan Ensemble 2019 expedition to Parang La an awe-inspiring feat.

The idea of this expedition was conceived by Grandes Traversées, an association founded in 2009 by a group of like-minded people with a shared love for outdoor adventures and a goal to raise funds for the cause of differently-abled children.

With Himalayan Ensemble 2019, they decided to push the limits by putting together an inter-generational group of 11, ranging from 66 years to 10 years in age, to embark on a trek to Parang La.

The expedition stood out for its inclusion of the boy with cerebral palsy, Hugo, and the visually impaired woman, Juliette Holzinger.

Once the idea took form, the association collaborated with Delhi-based trek organisers, AntHill Adventures.

Years of trekking experience in the Himalayas and months of meticulous planning helped AntHill co-founders Aman Sood and Vivasvat Chauhan pull off this daunting challenge.

Trekkers at Kibber Village, Spiti

The trek started from Spiti and concluded at the Parang La Base Camp at an altitude of 5,200 metres, which is the highest any member of the Himalayan Ensemble 2019 has accomplished so far. Speaking of the preparation that went into this trek, Aman says, “This was the first time that we were trekking with differently-abled people on a Himalayan trail.

This called for a lot of imagination and meticulous planning, especially for Juliette and Hugo.” Vivasvat adds, “I thought to myself that the best possible way to assess how Hugo and Juliette were doing was by looking at their expressions. Body language is a clear indicator of a person’s condition in the mountain.

"Every time I saw that delightful smile on the 10-year-old's face, I knew we were on the right track. It was so infectious that it brought a huge smile on my own face!” Hugo’s father, David, who accompanied him on the trek, says, “The Parang La trek was a completely new experience for both Hugo and I. Not just in terms of the superlative trails and the thrill of scaling new heights but more so for the spirit of the team it took to pull this off. It was everyone behind Hugo and Juliette.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Himalayas Trekking Himalayan trekking Spiti valley Himalayan Ensemble 2019
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp