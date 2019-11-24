Home Magazine

The India modern idiom

Tahiliani Homes creates contemporary spaces steeped in the techniques and traditions of our craftspeople.

Published: 24th November 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 05:03 PM   |  A+A-

Jahan Tahiliani

Jahan Tahiliani (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)

What is an economics scholar doing in the design business? Jahan Tahiliani, CEO, Tahiliani Homes, smiles as if anticipating that question, “Isn’t economics the basis of everything you do? It gives you a framework within which you can think. Also, that thought process is applicable widely.”

He adds further, “Also, I’m not really into the designing aspect. I know that designing a house, inside-out, is best left to my team of experts. It’s the business aspect that I’m more looking into; for example, I’m the one to rein in my creative team and upset their applecart when the budget goes north. That’s my job.”

The younger son of couturier Tarun Tahiliani, Jahan is a perfect foil to Tarun’s artistry. The 28-year-old graduate from George Washington University took on the responsibility to diversify his father’s vision.

From sourcing land, financing, project management, sales and post-sales services, Jahan is at the helm of all operations. Talking about the evolution of the interior design business in India, he says, “Earlier people would want to do up their homes on their own. They believed they did not really need help. Also, at that time, there were not many world-class professionals with an extensive body of work to encourage home-owners to look their way. But a lot has changed in the last 10 years.

The interior and exterior of the Glass Villa

Nowadays, people travel, they see different things and they desire the same. People are not afraid any more to spend on their dream home.” Established in 2016, Tahiliani Homes from the House of Tarun Tahiliani Designs marks the renaissance of interiors, architecture and design consultancy in the country. “We want to create the ultimate modern home steeped in the Indian tradition, imbibing the form and technique of millions of Indian craftspeople,” explains Jahan about the vision of Tahiliani Homes.

The company boasts a bold new aesthetic that will appeal to the discerning and well-traveled home owner. Talking about some of the out-of-the-box projects that Tahiliani Homes is working on, the avid sports fan and a travel enthusiast with a penchant for community involvement and reading, says, “We are doing pure interiors as well as built-to-suit places, which comprise art works, interiors, built spaces, linen, furniture, et al. Besides, we also completed a tree house in Delhi last year, of course, not your traditional one, but more an outhouse built using steel, glass and wood.”

The brand is also doing villas in Goa and couple of built-to-suit projects. The Goa villas reflect the brand’s aesthetic in every department of the interior as well as the exterior design. Jahan says they are also offering post-sales services in Goa that would comprise managing the places. He goes on to add, “In the south, too, we are doing a few interesting projects. We have recently finished two works in Chennai—one, a kind of a religious offering, something like an ashram.

Doing a project related to a temple at that scale was definitely something new for us. The other project is a house for a famous actor-politician there. There is another new project in the upscale Jubilee Hills neighbourhood in Hyderabad. In fact, we have also worked in the hospitality sector in that city.” With a plethora of projects in the offing, what is his motto? “In a world full of choices, choose kindness,” he smiles.

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tahiliani Homes Jahan Tahiliani Homes Home decor interior design
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp