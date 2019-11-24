The India modern idiom

Medha Dutta Yadav By

What is an economics scholar doing in the design business? Jahan Tahiliani, CEO, Tahiliani Homes, smiles as if anticipating that question, “Isn’t economics the basis of everything you do? It gives you a framework within which you can think. Also, that thought process is applicable widely.”

He adds further, “Also, I’m not really into the designing aspect. I know that designing a house, inside-out, is best left to my team of experts. It’s the business aspect that I’m more looking into; for example, I’m the one to rein in my creative team and upset their applecart when the budget goes north. That’s my job.”

The younger son of couturier Tarun Tahiliani, Jahan is a perfect foil to Tarun’s artistry. The 28-year-old graduate from George Washington University took on the responsibility to diversify his father’s vision.

From sourcing land, financing, project management, sales and post-sales services, Jahan is at the helm of all operations. Talking about the evolution of the interior design business in India, he says, “Earlier people would want to do up their homes on their own. They believed they did not really need help. Also, at that time, there were not many world-class professionals with an extensive body of work to encourage home-owners to look their way. But a lot has changed in the last 10 years.

The interior and exterior of the Glass Villa

Nowadays, people travel, they see different things and they desire the same. People are not afraid any more to spend on their dream home.” Established in 2016, Tahiliani Homes from the House of Tarun Tahiliani Designs marks the renaissance of interiors, architecture and design consultancy in the country. “We want to create the ultimate modern home steeped in the Indian tradition, imbibing the form and technique of millions of Indian craftspeople,” explains Jahan about the vision of Tahiliani Homes.

The company boasts a bold new aesthetic that will appeal to the discerning and well-traveled home owner. Talking about some of the out-of-the-box projects that Tahiliani Homes is working on, the avid sports fan and a travel enthusiast with a penchant for community involvement and reading, says, “We are doing pure interiors as well as built-to-suit places, which comprise art works, interiors, built spaces, linen, furniture, et al. Besides, we also completed a tree house in Delhi last year, of course, not your traditional one, but more an outhouse built using steel, glass and wood.”

The brand is also doing villas in Goa and couple of built-to-suit projects. The Goa villas reflect the brand’s aesthetic in every department of the interior as well as the exterior design. Jahan says they are also offering post-sales services in Goa that would comprise managing the places. He goes on to add, “In the south, too, we are doing a few interesting projects. We have recently finished two works in Chennai—one, a kind of a religious offering, something like an ashram.

Doing a project related to a temple at that scale was definitely something new for us. The other project is a house for a famous actor-politician there. There is another new project in the upscale Jubilee Hills neighbourhood in Hyderabad. In fact, we have also worked in the hospitality sector in that city.” With a plethora of projects in the offing, what is his motto? “In a world full of choices, choose kindness,” he smiles.