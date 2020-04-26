'Love Wedding Repeat' movie review: Oracle’s Whim of Love and Laughter

Nayare Ali By

What happens when a group of friends—past and present lovers—bump into each other at a wedding? There is both madness and mayhem. Not to mention, magic too, depending on which side you connect to more in the film, Love Wedding Repeat, a comedy of errors. When Hayley (Eleanor Tomlinson) and Roberto (Tiziano Caputo) decided to wed after a six-month whirlwind romance, they opt for a fairy-tale wedding in a romantic Italian villa. The beautiful setting has a pride of place, Table 4, where Hayley has organised a seating arrangement for all her English friends. It’s perfect. Nothing could possibly go wrong when friends are huddled up to spend some special time. Or can it? Well…with all kinds of people, there is bound to be drama.

Hayley’s wedding is hosted by her brother Jack (Sam Claflin) who is besotted by American war journalist Dina (Olivia Munn). But there is also Jack’s ex-girlfriend Amanda (Frieda Pinto), who is accompanied by her boyfriend Chaz (Allan Mustafa).More drama unfolds when Hayley’s ex Marc (Jack Farthing) crashes the wedding. And that’s when a wickedly hatched plot (by Hayley in connivance with her reluctant brother Jack) goes awfully wrong and leads to hilarious situations with everything falling apart quite rapidly. Whether this is for the better or the worse, you decide.

The movie explores the concept of how a chance-based situation can either work to your advantage or disadvantage. It can lead to long-lasting love after a single meeting or leave you pining for a lost love, even as you desperately try to move ahead. It can also make you realise that you are chasing the wrong person, who is never going to fall in love with you. Behind the humour, this is also a drama about love and longing.

You have the bride’s maid of honour, Sydney (Tom Key) who is keener on meeting renowned filmmaker Vitelii (Paolo Mazzarelli). Tom is the star of the film, who despite not being the lead, makes a huge impact with his comical timing and deadpan expressions.There is one more important element, The Oracle (narrated by Penny Ryder) who plays the game of dice and messes with the characters to give this film its many twists and turns.

Love Wedding Repeat

Platform: Netflix

Genre: Comic Drama

Director: Dean Craig