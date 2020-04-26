Online therapy comes to rescue for those in need of Psychological therapy

Sneha Mahale By

Within the larger narrative of a health pandemic, Covid-19 has brought about a serious mental health crisis. Psychological therapy akin to medicine for many has been cut off, leaving people panicked and in pain. But for people like Varsha Kamath, a Bengaluru-based lawyer, online therapy came as a saviour. “I have always struggled with anxiety and the constant coronavirus updates post the lockdown stressed me out further. Then my doctor suggested a counselling session online. I was a bit sceptical at first, but it turned out well. My nerves are in better control now,” she says.

These psychotherapeutic interventions over the internet between a trained professional and a client are also known as internet therapy, e-counselling, e-therapy, cybertherapy, e-mail therapy, web counselling, internet counselling or cyber counselling. “The primary tools for communicating include emails, messages, internet calls or video calls. Such services may be accessed through a desktop or laptop, but mobile apps are also becoming increasingly popular,” says Dr Ashna Gupta, Senior Psychologist, vHealth by Aetna.

What makes online therapy useful

According to WHO, nearly 200 million Indians suffer from mental disorders, but there is less than one psychiatrist for every 1,00,000 people. Online counselling effectively addresses this mismatch as the length of sessions is shorter and therefore, experts can listen to more people. Also, it’s easily accessible and relatively less expensive.

“The doctor asks important questions related to your mental health and gives you time to express yourself for 20-30 minutes,” says Dr Sonal Anand, Psychiatrist, Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road, MumbaiBut for many, it’s a safe and convenient option. It’s also beneficial because it helps individuals go beyond the stigma related to seeking mental health services. “Clients may become more honest and sincere when they cannot see the therapist as they feel less defensive and vulnerable. Moreover, it is easier for therapists to engage absent family members in family therapy with the use of computer-mediated communication,” says Gupta.

Who it works for and who it doesn’t

Online therapy works well for anxiety, depression, adjustment problems, negative thinking patterns or low motivation, but it’s not suitable for a serious substance abuser or those presenting severe psychiatric or psychotic tendencies, or have active suicidal ideations, according to Gupta.

What you need to know before choosing online therapy

It lacks the physical connection that is established between two people. This may decrease the sense of intimacy, trust, and commitment in the therapeutic relationship. The absence of non-visual cues such as facial expressions, body language and voice tone can result in a greater potential for miscommunication. It may lead to an incorrect diagnosis. Sometimes a health issue may be missed because of lack of physical examination. “Additionally, it’s only available to those who have access to a computer, therefore keeping out those who don’t. And technological failures such as call drops, or network or internet issues, can also interfere with the therapeutic alliance between the therapist and client,” shares Gupta.

Piece of advice

Choosing the right therapist is vital. If you have consulted with someone before, it’s better to check if they offer online counselling. If not, decide what gender and age of the doctor make you comfortable. Once you’ve gone through this checklist, you’re ready to sign up.