STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

Acupuncture effective in COVID-19 recovery     

As patients recover from Covid-19, there are multiple issues they suffer.

Published: 02nd August 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2020 04:54 PM   |  A+A-

Acupuncture

For representational purposes

As patients recover from Covid-19, there are multiple issues they suffer. The commonest ones persisting even after two weeks of testing negative are:
1. Cough with a sore throat
2. Fatigue
3. Post-Covid-19 lung disease
4. Anxiety, depression, insomnia
5. Cognitive issues similar to moderate traumatic brain injury
6. Digestive problems like bloating, imitable bowel, nausea and vomiting, abdominal pain

The problem of persistent cough after recovering from a Covid-19 attack is common. Acupuncture is found to be 90 percent effective in such cases without side effects. Patients will typically complain of dry cough, throat irritation and scanty white phlegm. In the acupuncture group, patients were needled at Lu.10, Lu.1, Lu.5, Lu.6, Lu.7, ST.25, ST.36 and T.40. The total treatment sessions were s10 and each session was 30-minute long.

In the medication group, patients were given Methoxyphenamine capsules thrice a day for 10 days and the success rate was 700 percent. Patients develop fatigue following Covid-19 illness due to the depletion of their Qi because of hypoactivity of the Hypothalamic-pituitary axis. Acupuncture was given at selected acupoints P.6, ST.36, SP.6, Liv.3, Ren.4, Du.20, Ub.23 for five days in a week for two weeks, and 80 percent patients showed improvement in fatigue levels. After getting Covid-19, lung disease can be effectively tackled using acupuncture and moxibustion. The principle is to promote, regulate, and stimulate the body’s self-regulating function. Most of these patients have symptoms similar to COPD due to damage to lung parenchyma caused by pneumonitis. 

Anxiety, depression and insomnia are common in such patients and these can be effectively tackled by stimulating specific acupoints which release melatonin and the happy hormone, serotonin. Many patients who have recovered from Covid-19 illness complain of a lingering cognitive impact—problems with their memory and inability to stay focussed. This is caused due to the body’s response to infection which leads to blood becoming extremely sticky. This is particularly seen in patients who stayed in the ICU.

Early studies on this problem have shown that acupuncture given at points LI.4, Li.11 DU.20, ST.36, ST.40, GB.34 shishencong, P.6, H.7, Du.16, Liv.3, improved cognitive ability. Treatment was given over four weeks, five days a week, for a 30-minute session. Post Covid-19, digestive symptoms such as nausea and vomiting, loss of appetite, bloating, abdominal pain and irritable bowel persist. Patients were given acupuncture thrice a week for four weeks.

The major cause of these symptoms is the impact on the spleen, stomach, and the liver. Acupuncture promotes gastric peristalsis in subjects with low-intensity gastric motility and suppresses peristalsis in those with acute initial motility. Almost 70-80 percent patients showed improvement in their symptoms with acupuncture, which is a safe, efficacious treatment without any side effects.

The author is Head of the Department of Acupuncture, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Acupuncture covid recovery
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India’s low virus deaths due to location?
For representational purposes
Younger kids can spread Covid-19 just like adults
Image for representation
Coronavirus triggering suicidal thoughts: Experts
Clint Mathew and Jossey Antony (Photo | Express)
Girl falls for movie hero, a blind teacher, & they marry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)
Democrats want to destroy USA, they are sick: Donald Trump
Till Thursday Manipur had reported 2,505 COVID-19 cases (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Youth Congress members protest against 'Bhabhi ji Papad' and rising COVID19 cases
Gallery
Juventus crashed to their second consecutive defeat as the Serie A champions finished their season with a 3-1 home loss against Roma on Saturday, days before their Champions League campaign resumes. However, they lifted the league trophy as the game was inconsequential in the big picture. IN PIC: Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo, right, and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon hold the Serie A trophy. (Photo | AP)
Best pictures as Cristiano Ronaldo lifts first Serie A with Juventus 
Muslims worldwide marked the start of the Eid al-Adha holiday amid a global pandemic that has impacted nearly every aspect of this year's pilgrimage and celebrations. IN PIC: A young woman prays during Eid al-Adha prayers at the historical Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. (Photo | AP)
Eid 2020 in pics: From Hagia Sophia to Jama Masjid, Muslim worshippers use masks, keep distance while offering Eid al-Adha prayers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp