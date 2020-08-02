STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Application Program Interface collaborates with industries to provide global connectivity

APIs will change the way software components for big companies interact. APIs allow software developers to process data from a gamut of sources.

Published: 02nd August 2020

You open a flight aggregator app and type in the dates and destination you want to book. Of the multitude of options, the cheapest ones will ticker on the top. Ever wondered how all this information finds its way into a booking site and show up the right options for you within seconds? The magic words are Application Program Interface (API). It’s probably one you’ve never paid attention to but with changing times, it’ll be hard to ignore it as APIs will helm the future transformation of the digital space, making programming systems efficient.

APIs allow software developers to process data from a gamut of sources. ‘This information is then used to provide deeper insight and reporting as it can be displayed in easy-to-read dashboards, to power smartphone apps or be analysed with artificial intelligence and machine learning to find patterns and make predictions,’ according to SITA, an air transport IT and communications specialist.

APIs are a set of routines, protocols and tools that are the building blocks of a software application, “API has played a very important role in this shift by revolutionising the old school thought process and making it simpler and easier to plug and play. Nowadays, developers are looking for simplicity, and easy access to build applications where APIs are designed to fulfil the need. And for that, global providers like us offer cloud communications via programmable APIs that are used by developers to implement services for seamless communications across the globe,” says Rajdipkumar Gupta of Route Mobile Limited. 

Modernising IT
“An API-led approach to system modernisation will allow businesses to collaborate with other services into adapting modern demands and regulations while increasing safety and reduction in costing. The approach to modernising using API can be thought of as a reusable and productive asset that can be adopted across the organisation with a huge cost reduction. Infusing AI is another aspect towards digital transformation,” says Bhavin Turakhia of Zeta.

Industry Collaboration
In a fast-paced economy, it’s important to be agile. APIs let enterprises connect with ease to any application they desire to test, develop and implement. “With Video KYC we were able to quickly use APIs around verification of PAN card, Aadhar, or even WhatsApp to follow up on customers appointments. This allows super quick execution,” says Sachin Bhatia of Ameyo, an omnichannel customer experience platform.

Enterprises need to collaborate with an aggregator  who understands the technology and have good global connectivity in the need of the hour. “They can enable the enterprises to connect by enabling quick and easy onboarding,” says Gupta of Route Mobile Limited. Artificial Intelligence (AI) will Drive Transformation AI and APIs both are complementary to each other due to their exponential growth and adoption in recent years. Adding AI into existing applications is one of the easiest ways to enhance the customer experience. 

Cost Reduction
It’s now evident that programmable APIs are enabling companies to be more efficient and competitive to meet the demands and needs of its customers.

Keeping Costs Under Check 

  • The aggregators  offer APIs along with their cloud communications to the platform they're collaborating with so the latter doesn't have to pay for additional infrastructure
  • Integration cost goes down as APIs are easy to plug and play
  • The operational overheads go down significantly
  • Costs pertaining to technology decrease as there is no need to develop additional software
