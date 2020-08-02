STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Infinity' collection by Fendi Casa: Minimalistic Lighting at its best 

Clean lines and simple spheres are combined with exclusive materials and finishes to come up with effortlessly elegant lights.

Published: 02nd August 2020

Infinity Collection by Fendi Casa

Bask in the quiet illumination emanating from the minimal aesthetics of Infinity and Infinity Lite, a collection of floor and table lamps by Fendi Casa.

Brought to India by Seetu Kohli Home, the Delhi-based high-end architecture and interior design company, this collection illustrates that luxury is all about selecting the finest materials and employing reduced design techniques in the most stylish manner to create a timeless appeal.

Clean lines and simple spheres are combined with exclusive materials and finishes to come up with effortlessly elegant lights. An expression of a minimalistic and linear design, the softly curved frames are made of steel with polished brass, gun-metal grey, bronze shadow or Palladium finishing, and the Opalglass diffuser spheres have stone effect in some lights. The table lamps, floor lamps and suspension lights all are available in an array of different sizes to choose from.

