Is Toyota Glanza a Maruti Suzuki Baleno with a Toyota badge?

Suchayan Mandal By

Toyota Glanza is a Maruti Suzuki Baleno with a Toyota badge. Says who? Well, take a walk around the upgraded BS 6 compliant Glanza and you won’t be able to find a single difference—paint shades, LEDs, headlamps, diamond-cut alloy wheels, except for the front grille. When Toyota gives a makeover to a Maruti, it ought to have some meat. This BS 6 compliant Glanza sits tall with a 170mm ground clearance and rides on 195/55 R16 tyres. The headlamps get a chrome underline and projector lights give the car a premium look. There are four variants, including one with a mild hybrid option.

You also get a choice between manual and automatic (CVT) transmission. As you settle inside, the dual-tone black and blue upholstery and monotone black on the dashboard offers comfort. The air-con-vents are large with silver bezels. The seven-inch infotainment system is lodged in the central console with a glossy black frame. Needless to say, the dashboard emits oomph. In the rear seat, Glanza boasts of space and has enough headroom and legroom to fit in three tall passengers easily. The 339-liter boot is suitable to load two big suitcases.

The Glanza we took out for a test drive was a variant with the smart hybrid system. It is a 1.2-liter, four-cylinder, Dual Jet, Dual VVT, and petrol engine, which is also Bharat Stage VI compliant, keeping up with the new norm implemented from April this year. The hybrid variant also comes with torque assist function that helps with energy flow from a lithium-ion battery during acceleration for better power delivery. This mechanism helps in minimizing fuel consumption and offers better efficiency. Besides, the idle start-stop function is meant to save fuel. With all these on offer, Glanza claims a mileage of 23.87 km per litre. The suspension is softer and absorbs bumps well.

Toyota’s Glanza is 20 kilos heavier in the kerb weight department when compared to Baleno and that makes the car sturdier. In aspects of safety, Glanza gets two airbags across the variants and brake-assist feature. The car also has an electrochromic inner rearview mirror, a very useful addition for city drives.

Now comes the big question: Should you buy it? This car is meant for the millennials. Add to this, the trust Toyota offers. If you’re looking for a hatchback in the range of seven-nine lakh, it’s a good bet.

CHECK LIST

Sits tall with a 170mm ground clearance

The engine is a 1.2-liter, four-cylinder, Dual Jet, Dual VVT, and petrol engine

It has two airbags

Review: Automobile

Toyota Glanza