Jaipur Watch Company’s stainless steel pocket watch simulates an antique steampunk accessory

Back in 16th-century Europe, pocket watches were the first timepieces to be ever worn. They were transitional in size between clocks and watches. Today, the pocket watch is viewed as a simulated antique steampunk accessory that can be used in multiple ways—wear it around your neck, place it in your pocket or keep it on your work desk—whatever suits your fancy.

Jaipur Watch Company’s stainless steel pocket watch boasts of a skeleton dial that is visible through the front and back with scratch-resistant sapphire crystals. It has a hand-wind mechanical movement that creates an impressive 50-hour power reserve. The gold-plated, 50-mm case has intricate engravings inside as well as around it. It also comes with a dual-tone stand that completes its existence as a table accessory. Price: ₹22,000