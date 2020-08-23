Exciting, happy time for me, got kind of roles I've always looked for: 'Lootcase' actor Kunal Khemu

Shama Bhagat By

The year 2020 may not have augured well for most, but for Kunal Khemu, it has been fruitful. Playing Nandan Kumar in the film Lootcase, which had an OTT release, and Abhay in the second outing of Abhay 2 web series, the actor is wowing audiences anew with his wide range.

For someone who started out as a child artist in acclaimed films such as Sir, Zakhm and Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, it was a surprise that Khemu failed to click with the Bollywood film-goer later on.

The actor is candid enough to admit that he doesn’t “feel underrated but under-utilised”.

But he has much to be thankful for this year. “It has been a happy and exciting time for me. I’ve got the kind of roles I’ve always looked for. It started with Kalank towards the end of 2019. This year I had Malang. It was overall an interesting array of roles. In Malang, I was a dark negative character which I had never essayed earlier, while in Lootcase I play a henpecked husband constantly compromising his dream for lack of finances.

At the same time, Abhay saw me playing a good cop using his investigative skills to save the day. I hope the variety continues,” he says. Right now he is busy shooting for Abhay 2.

“Since I’ve to regularly step out, I’m staying in a hotel presently. I miss Inaya (daughter) since we’ve been constantly together for the last four months. Surprisingly, though she is so young, she understands that I’ve to be away at work and we connect via video calls.”

The 37-year-old actor had been bonding with family through the lockdown phase. Like most people in quarantine and with ample time at hand, Khemu ended up turning into a jack of all trades.

“I picked up a bit of cooking, wrote a few scripts, did yoga with my daughter and even took some online lessons in music,” he smiles.

But Khemu rues the fact that the pandemic had a severe effect on the film industry. Citing his own example, he says, “Lootcase was supposed to have a theatrical release but we had to finally release it on the digital platform. What I missed was the atmosphere as the film was originally made for theatres.”

Quiz him about his future commitments, and he says that at present all he is thinking of is a return to normal so that previously made plans are set into motion.

“For the last four months I have been on pause. I am trying to work on a few things, but I’d rather not talk about them until something materialises,” he says. Kemmu had dabbled in production along with wife Soha Ali Khan.

Do we get to see that avatar coming to the forefront again? “Honestly, I am more of a creative person,” he says. He has penned a few scripts and is waiting to see how things turn. But ask him about writing a memoir some day and he is quick to pass the ball on to Soha’s court.