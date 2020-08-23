STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

'Mohini' book review: A web of enchantment 

Living in an uncertain world, Mohini is perfection personified. That is why she is loved and desired by all. 

Published: 23rd August 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2020 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

Chandramouli brings alive the incredible tale of Mohini. The author takes the reader on a dizzying roller-coaster ride through  the shifting sands of time. 

Chandramouli brings alive the incredible tale of Mohini. The author takes the reader on a dizzying roller-coaster ride through  the shifting sands of time. 

Here comes a book for all those who wanted to know but did not know where to go for a readable book on Hindu mythology.

It will take you to a world where the gods go beyond being multi-coloured divinities. They say when Vishnu created Mohini, the Enchantress, he took the lightness of the leaf and the grace of the fawn, the gaiety of the sun’s rays and the tears of the mist, the inconsistency of the wind and the timidity of the hare, the vanity of the peacock and the softness of the throat of the swallow. 

To this, he added the strength of the diamond, the sweet flavour of honey, the cruelty of the tiger, the warmth of fire and the chill of snow, the cooing of the dove and the chatter of the jay. Out of this melting pot came Mohini.

And what a woman! 

Enough for men to forget their past and stake their future to get a whiff of the distilled essence of Vishnu’s creation.

Indeed, she carries a part of him, given her extraordinary powers of beauty, magic and enchantment.

This she wields, now and again, at her discretion. Desired and loved by all creation, she can be a sum of what created her or a sum of all of it together.

She has her own autonomy as she floats across the bumpy ride of fable and myth. 

In the hurly burly of a celestial quest for immortality, Chandramouli brings alive the incredible tale of Mohini.

The author takes the reader on a dizzying roller-coaster ride through  the shifting sands of time. With amazing dexterity, she navigates the choppy waters of gender, love, lust and desire.

A deft untangling of tall tales and terrible truths unfolds, but nowhere is there a faltering, a hesitation or doubt as the knotty yarn moves on. 

During the churning of the oceans, as the Devas and Ausras try to get their hands on Amrita, or the Celestial Nectar, that guarantees immortality, she finds herself in a love triangle.

She goes on to a tryst with Mahadeva and becomes the mother of Shastha, who in turn is a lighthouse to those lost in the stormy waters between the two sexes. 

Oftener than not, the truth can elude us like the fragment of a forgotten dream, or the fragile figment of fantasy.

Living in an uncertain world, Mohini is perfection personified. That is why she is loved and desired by all. Call it magic, or call it charm if you will, for she is as elusive as she can be, always within reach but untouched. 

As a reviewer, I have no hesitation in recommending this book to anyone interested in Indian mythology.

This book is not only written from Mohini’s perspective about all the Indian gods and goddesses, but from the perspective of women. I liked the perspective that gods can be disastrous and not only brightly coloured divine beings.

The writing is crisp and easy. Chandramouli makes it easy for the new entrant into the world of Indian mythology. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Magazine news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mohini book review Indian mythology
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 in a government school in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
India's Covid-19 tally crosses 29 lakh-mark, recovery rate rises to over 74%
For representational purposes. (Express Illustrations)
ESIC workers who lost jobs to get 50% salary for three months
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP becomes first state to offer govt jobs on basis of NRA score
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old Maharashtra woman beats COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH: Buses at Chennai's Koyambedu catch fire, black smoke fills air
People wade through a flooded bridge near submerged houses after heavy rainfall in Satna, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)
Indore records its highest rainfall in 39 years, Red alert in MP
Gallery
On a Sunday morning, sneak peeks of the much-awaited 'The Batman', 'Wonder Woman', and 'Suicide Squad' was released on a DC FanDome online convention. Some fun old characters were refashioned into new movies which gave fans something to look forward to po
From Robert Pattinson to John Cena, check out new looks from Suicide Squad, Batman and Wonder Woman trailers
The Beautiful game's global appeal is used by several fan groups to question oppression, corruption, and different phobias. For them, their beloved team's legacy is preserved in the ideology they uphold. At time racism and far-right politics cause a heada
How is football a political sport? 9 Left-wing clubs to whose fans you don't want to ask this question!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp