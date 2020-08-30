STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi-based designer Anjul Bhandari’s offering for A/W 2020 created at home by women artisans

Delhi-based designer Anjul Bhandari’s offering for A/W 2020, Illaria, is entirely created at home by the women artisans of Lucknow.

Two outfits from Anjul Bhandari's collection

Delhi-based designer Anjul Bhandari’s offering for A/W 2020, Illaria, is entirely created at home by the women artisans of Lucknow. Considering that small gatherings are the new normal now, the designer has created a mix of light and heavy ensembles that allows the luxurious craft of chikankari to be accessed for intimate occasions and weddings. 

“After spending months in the lockdown, consumers today have become far more aware of their buying choices and would like to invest in heirloom pieces which are timeless and also support the Indian craft heritage,” explains Bhandari, adding, “Ilaria is also an ode to our artisans in these trying times to ensure they sustain their livelihoods while working from home.”

Bhandari’s signature silhouettes of peshwas, lehengas, shararas and saris are mainstay of the collection, all hand-embroidered with exquisite do taar chikankari from GI-tagged regions.

Adding a playful spin to the chikankari, she has also employed zero-sized baby mirrors, colourful Japanese beads and sequins that twinkle and shimmer every time they catch the sunlight.

Traditional zardosi in gold and silver has also been added to some outfits.

The delicate mood board of ivory, white, hydro, blush pink, old rose, baby blue, mint and sage green reinforces the old-world elegance that envelops the entire collection. Bhandari, who started her couture label 10 years ago, retails at her own studio in Delhi, as well as at Organ, Ensemble and Good Earth in India and Ave in New York.

