Food Bytes: Try out this recipe for Amaretti chocolate pudding

Ingredients
- Full cream milk: 500 ml
- Amaretti liqueur: 3 tbsp
- Flour: 1 tbsp
- Digestive biscuits: 7
- Sugar: 2 tbsp
- Cooking chocolate: 200 gm
- Vanilla essence: 1 tsp
Method
- In a pan, heat milk on low flame
- Add sugar and flour and stir for a minute
- Add vanilla extract
- Add liquor and stir
- Add grated chocolate. Stir till the mixture thickens.
- Fill four cups with the mix
- Crumble Amaretti biscuits or digestive biscuits on top to cover the pudding. Serve hot.
The author owns the Moti Mahal chain of restaurants. monishgujral.com