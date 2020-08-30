STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Here is a list of apps that will let you travel the world

For travel enthusiasts, it has been a wasted time.

The misty rolling hills, lush mountains and panoramic scenery of Marayur.

The misty rolling hills, lush mountains and panoramic scenery of Marayur. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

The better part of the year has gone by. For travel enthusiasts, it has been wasted time. As the skies slowly open up, thanks to travel bubbles, a semblance of normalcy is set to return. But restrictions still rule. The next best thing is to resort to the digital world.

We list some of the best apps and websites for a virtual tour:

AirPano 1,00,000+ downloads In-app purchases App Store
This app allows you to wander some of the breathtaking locations across the world. Without a doubt, the best feature is the ‘helicopter view’. The moment you tap on the helicopter icon, it shows you a bird’s eye view of the area. Also, the ‘walking trail’ is another unique feature that lets you view the place, up close.

Exoplanet Travel Bureau NASA at Home, nasa.gov
This website is a must for ‘space travel’ enthusiasts. Leaving Earth behind, one can travel around any other planet and discover the alien surfaces. Though these are largely artist renderings, they’re fascinating. NASA at Home also has quite a few space-themed virtual and augmented reality tours that are definitely a must-see.

7 Wonders 50,000+ downloads Not free Google Play & App Store
Dedicated to the Seven Wonders of the World, this app is compatible with VR headsets, Google Cardboard and the Valve Index. But you can also do without any of these and get a 360-degree view of the location you’re visiting, just with the help of your phone.

The Hidden Worlds of the National Parks Google Arts & Culture, artsandculture.withgoogle.com
This lets you explore five different American parks, including Florida’s Dry Tortugas, Kenai Hawaiian volcanoes, Fjords in Alaska, New Mexico’s Carlsbad Caverns and Utah’s Bryce Canyon. From snippety history lessons to 360-degree landscape views, it keeps you hooked with audio guides.

Acropolis Interactive Educational VR 3D 1,00,000+ downloads Free Google Play
The world’s most famous citadel from the 5th century BC comes alive here. If you are a history buff, you will definitely enjoy getting a glimpse of ancient Greece, complete with its history, myths and folklore. 

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp