Home decoratives make for affordable luxury at Bengaluru’s plush store, Curio Casa

Tastefully arranged across six sections, the products are a happy mix of local craftsmanship and curios curated from across the globe. 

Published: 30th August 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2020 06:26 PM

Divyansh Sanklecha, Vipul Pirgal

From a vintage Vespa to squad goals, it is a modish contemporary realm at Curio Casa, the 18-month-old home decor store in south Bengaluru founded by Divyansh Sanklecha and Vipul Pirgal. Tastefully arranged across six sections, the products are a happy mix of local craftsmanship and curios curated from across the globe. 

Says Sanklecha, “We do support Indian handiwork (about 30 percent is sourced locally), yet at the same time we consciously want to introduce global art into our country. Currently, there are stunning artworks from Israel, Denmark, Belgium and the Netherlands. While travelling if we come across unique pieces, we instantly connect with the artist and source. Spontaneity works very well.” 

Thus, whimsical curios such as astronaut teddy bears, invader spacecrafts, bubblegum pink submarines and adorable scuba divers dart across the shelves together with edgy 3 D art, zodiac collectibles, indoor planters, a multitude of statues reflecting the adorable moods of Buddha. ‘Cracked up Buddha’, in fact, has been a star seller from day one.

“Fun and quirky defines my sense of style,” says Pirgal, “I believe each design needs a different kind of material. Marble, granite and wood dominate at the moment, but we are extremely experimental with the medium of expression, as we do not want to miss out on amazing art.”

Clearly, the pivot at Curio Casa is the beautiful blend of design and art, with an international interface through the online presence of the store. With the pandemic engulfing us, Curio Casa delved into satellite cities at the right time through online sales. A strategic move by the duo who has majored in business management.

With the focus on bringing in unique pieces that make for a lifelong investment, Pirgal and Sanklecha are, indeed, busier than the proverbial bee, choreographing a cultural presence through curation to give buyers the ultimate home decor experience.

