Is your headache accompanied by neck pain and stiffness? It might not be a migraine

Cervicogenic headache is accompanied by neck pain and stiffness. It spreads to the back of the head, the side, the temple, forehead, and sometimes one experiences heaviness around the eyes. This gets aggravated by light and noise.

People often misunderstand it to be a migraine. They resort to a host of medications but don’t find relief. The root cause is a muscular imbalance in the neck or degenerative changes in the bone of the neck.

Treatment of cervicogenic headache starts with correcting the posture.

Make sure your workstation is constructed in a way that it allows for comfortable seating. Make sure your muscles feel relaxed and joints aren’t stiff.

Manual therapy is the standard treatment and it is helpful too. It releases the tightness of the muscle, lengthens the muscle and opens up the joint. Once pain is reduced, stretching and exercises will help to manage the problem.

