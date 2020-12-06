Bare Anatomy's new skincare range product review: Go exclusive!

Medha Dutta Yadav By

One size fits all. Or does it? Definitely not where skincare is concerned. How many times have we changed our beauty regime only to realise that what suits our bestie to a T, is giving our skin a nightmarish time, not to mention breakouts?

What if there was a way to personalise your beauty products? Get the stuff that is made exclusively for you? Bare Anatomy with its new skincare range does just that and some more. Taking personalisation in beauty a notch higher, the brand uses user data to formulate premium skincare.

Their three-step regime comprising Deep Pore Cleansing Facewash, Intense Hydrating Moisturizer and the much-needed Overnight Restorative Night Cream is custom-made to address all skin problems. And did we say we are impressed with the packaging and the fragrance?

Deep Pore Cleansing Facewash

Intense Hydrating Moisturizer

Overnight Restorative Night Cream

Price: Rs 2,250