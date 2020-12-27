STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

People of 2020: Deepika Padukone 'The Queen of Hearts'

Good, bad, or ugly, the actress was never away from the headlines

Published: 27th December 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2020 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone-starrer 'Padmaavat' (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

Deepika Padukone, 34 
Actor; Founder, Live Laugh Love Foundation

She was silent as she stood by Aishe Ghosh, the JNU student leader who was injured in the protests against a hostel fee hike. She was trolled. She put her heart and soul into the story of an acid attack survivor in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak. Few turned up to watch in theatres. She took the conversation around mental health into the public domain with an open-hearted chat via her Live Laugh Love Foundation.

She was attacked by co-star Kangana Ranaut for exploiting the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. She was interrogated by the Narcotics Control Bureau for a WhatsApp chat that suggested she was asking for drugs. She was pilloried in particular newsrooms. But she kept her grace and gravitas, ending the year as she began with her work speaking for her.

As she wrapped up a film in Goa for Dharma Productions, she got ready to play her part in an action adventure, Pathan, with Shah Rukh Khan, and was all set to be Sita opposite Prabhas' Ram in Adipurush. Plus she was working on a beloved project for streaming, the adaptation of Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni’s The Palace of Illusions, where she would be Draupadi. Clearly, talent and empathy are a powerful combination in defeating negativity.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Deepika Padukone People of 2020
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Good News! After six months, India sees lowest daily COVID19 cases
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | India trains workforce for COVID19 vaccine rollout
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp