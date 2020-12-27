People of 2020: Kangana Ranaut 'The Fire Starter'

Kaveree Bamzai By

Kangana Ranaut, 33

Actor

One day she was chief analyst on Republic TV giving a detailed report on what was wrong with Bollywood. Another day she was an avenging angel whose office had been demolished by Sonia’s goons (read Uddhav Thackeray). Yet another day she was a Rajput who would not rest until the late Sushant Singh Rajput got justice. And yes, in between, she did manage to do what she is best known for, acting, in a biopic of late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

On and off Twitter, through her own account or that of her sister Rangoli Chandel, Ranaut became the self-declared president of the Anti-Nepotism Club and titan of trolls. Commenting on every matter of national political importance, she got into Twitter spats with actor Diljit Dosanjh for his support to the farmers’ agitation, alleged nefarious activities on the part of Baby Penguin and wore her Hindu nationalism on her sleeve with pujas and plans to visit Kedarnath and Jagannath Temple in Puri. All the while she was highly entertaining in this angry young woman persona. Unfortunately for her, her real life seemed much more exciting than her only release of 2020, a sweet sporty biopic about a mother who wants to return to kabaddi at the national level.