People of 2020: Magsaysay Winner Sonam Wangchuk 'The Ethical Warrior'

Sonam Wangchuk, 54,

Magsaysay Winner, Eco Soldier

He became one of the first to lead the boycott of Chinese goods

Among the many innovations started by the Ladakh-based educationist is Students’ Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh, which runs a solar-powered campus and works for reforms in the education system.

The real-life inspiration for the 3 Idiots’ character Phunsuk Wangdu advocated the boycott of Chinese goods in response to the country’s military aggression. Boycott software within a week and hardware in a year, he said, but don’t burn goods.

“We should boycott Chinese products for ethical reasons, just like we boycott products to oppose child labour or products which involve cruelty to animals,” he said.

Wangchuk also advocated that India use the opportunity presented by China and become the young entrepreneurship hub of the world, producing for the world, with all the regulations in place. “Why should we be such a disorganised disaster?”