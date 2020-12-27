STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

People of 2020: Magsaysay Winner Sonam Wangchuk 'The Ethical Warrior'

Boycott software within a week and hardware in a year, he said, but don’t burn goods.

Published: 27th December 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2020 04:12 PM   |  A+A-

The real-life inspiration for the 3 Idiots’ character 'Phunsuk Wangdu' Sonam Wangchuk

The real-life inspiration for the 3 Idiots’ character 'Phunsuk Wangdu' Sonam Wangchuk (Photo | Facebook)

Sonam Wangchuk, 54,
Magsaysay Winner, Eco Soldier

He became one of the first to lead the boycott of Chinese goods

Among the many innovations started by the Ladakh-based educationist is Students’ Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh, which runs a solar-powered campus and works for reforms in the education system.

The real-life inspiration for the 3 Idiots’ character Phunsuk Wangdu advocated the boycott of Chinese goods in response to the country’s military aggression. Boycott software within a week and hardware in a year, he said, but don’t burn goods.

“We should boycott Chinese products for ethical reasons, just like we boycott products to oppose child labour or products which involve cruelty to animals,” he said.

Wangchuk also advocated that India use the opportunity presented by China and become the young entrepreneurship hub of the world, producing for the world, with all the regulations in place. “Why should we be such a disorganised disaster?”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sonam Wangchuk People of 2020 Magsaysay Winner
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Good News! After six months, India sees lowest daily COVID19 cases
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | India trains workforce for COVID19 vaccine rollout
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp