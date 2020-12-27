STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine

People of 2020: Mamata Banerjee 'The Last Woman Standing'

A vocal critic of the Central Government’s lockdown, she has blamed them for the “economic disaster” facing the nation.

Published: 27th December 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th December 2020 07:26 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

Mamata Banerjee. 65 
Chief Minister, West Bengal

From taking on the Governor to defying Central diktats on Covid-19 guidelines, the West Bengal chief minister is the last Opposition leader standing as the BJP gears up for state Assembly elections in 2021

Shekhar Yadav

The Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal chief minister has never hidden her open dislike of the BJP, and demonstrates it often, whether it is calling the ruling party at the Centre “cheatingbaaz” or criticising them for cancelling a national holiday on Christmas.

A vocal critic of the Central Government’s lockdown, she has blamed them for the “economic disaster” facing the nation. Regardless of relentless criticism from the BJP, she has held aloft the state’s status as a beacon of MSME development and in the social sector with schemes such as Kanyashree Prakalpa, to improve the life and status of girls by helping economically backward families with cash, and Sabooj Sathi, which provides bicycles to students.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mamata Banerjee Trinamool Congress People of 2020
India Matters
Superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)
Actor Rajinikanth's health 'progressing well' but blood pressure still 'high'
(Image for representation) Scientists working at a Pharmaceuticals facility in for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. (File Photo | AP)
UK scientists trial instant immunity antibody drug treatment for COVID-19
For representational purposes
Is the coriander in your kitchen affecting your health?
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
‘Jhatka’ or ‘halal’ display to become must for eateries in south Delhi shops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Good News! After six months, India sees lowest daily COVID19 cases
For representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | India trains workforce for COVID19 vaccine rollout
Gallery
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the ODI Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Rohit Sharma: Check out ICC's ODI Team of the Decade
The International Cricket Council on Sunday announced the T20I Team of the Decade. Check out the cricketers who made it to the list. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to MS Dhoni: Check out ICC's T20I Team of the Decade
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp